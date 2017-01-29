President Trump may not be in the audience at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but he was certainly on Hollywood's mind.

Actors and actresses did not hold back from criticizing his recent executive order on immigration.

The awards, held Sunday night in Los Angeles, began in typical SAG Awards fashion as actors and actresses went around the room describing why they fell in love with the art form.

"Confirmation" actress Kerry Washington, who is nominated for best actress in a TV drama, used her moment to explain why Hollywood was taking a stand in this heated political climate.

"Actors are activists no matter what because we embody...the humanity of all people," she told the camera.

Ashton Kutcher took the stage to welcome the audience and expressed his disappointment in the order, which suspends refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

"Good evening everyone...and everyone in airports that belong in my America," he said emphatically. "You are a part of the fabric of who are and we love you and we welcome you."

Trump's order also bars Syrian refugees from entry into the U.S. indefinitely. The president has said it's part of a vetting plan to prevent “radical Islamic terrorists” from reaching American soil.

Accepting the first award of the evening for best actress in a TV comedy series, "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus addressed the issue head-on.

"Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight's SAG awards, I look out on the millions of...people in this room and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I'm the winner, the winner is me," she quipped.

Then in a serious tone, she said, "I am the daughter of an immigrant."

"My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France," she said, referring to her late father, Gérard Louis-Dreyfus. "And I'm an American patriot and I love this country and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it's un-American."

Other award winners followed suit by referencing either Trump or the immigration order, including William H. Macy, Taylor Schilling and Mahershala Ali.