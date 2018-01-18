Stars who have spoken out about working with Woody Allen

Since the start of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, there has been a reckoning in Hollywood, with celebrities telling their own stories of sexual harassment and reconsidering their colleagues who have been accused of wrongdoing.

More recently, director Woody Allen has become the subject of many of these conversations, with several actors questioning why they worked with him.

Allen has been accused by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, of child molestation, but has always denied the allegation, saying that Farrow was coached by her mother and his ex, Mia Farrow, to say that he abused her. On Thursday, in a statement provided to ABC News, Allen accused the Farrow family of "cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation" and stated plainly: "I never molested my daughter."

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother [actress Mia Farrow] during a contentious breakup," Allen said. "Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that -- relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked -- and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says."

Still, more recently, many stars have spoken out about their past work with Allen, and some have said if given the opportunity, they would not choose to collaborate with him again. Those actors have included:

Griffin Newman: Newman tweeted in October that although he only has one scene in Allen's film, "A Rainy Day in New York," he "deeply" regrets having worked with the director and donated his salary from the project to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, or RAINN. "It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again," he added.

Ellen Page: In a Facebook post from November, the actress said that working with Allen on the 2012 movie "To Rome With Love" was "the biggest regret of my career." "I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because 'of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film,''" she wrote. "Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."

Greta Gerwig: The "Lady Bird" director worked with Allen on his 2012 movie "To Rome With Love" said in an interview for The New York Times that she would not do so again. "It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say. I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film," she said. "I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again."

Mira Sorvino: Sorvino won an Oscar for her work in Woody Allen's 1995 film "Mighty Aphrodite," but after she came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of harassment in an article written by Dylan Farrow's brother Ronan Farrow, she wrote an open letter to the 32-year-old accuser, in which she apologized for having worked with the director. "I am so sorry, Dylan! I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you. As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you," she wrote. "I send you love and inclusion and admiration for your courage all this time. I believe you!!! I am grateful to you and admire your integrity and bravery, one woman who has had to stand virtually alone all these years speaking her painful truth. You are a true hero, and I stand with you."

David Krumholtz: Last year, Krumholtz appeared in Allen's film "Wonder Wheel" -- a decision he later called "one of my most heartbreaking mistakes." "He was a hero. So I was fascinated and I didn't want to believe it," he added in a separate tweet. "I've chosen to prioritize Dylan's account over all others."

Rebecca Hall: The actress, who first worked with Allen on 2008's "Vicky Christina Barcelona" and stars in his latest film, "A Rainy Day in New York," announced earlier this month that she plans to donate her salary from the upcoming movie to the Time's Up campaign, which was launched earlier this year to promote gender equality. "After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones -- I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed," she wrote on Instagram. "That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today."

Timothée Chalamet: The "Call Me by Your Name" star also worked on "A Rainy Day in New York" and like Hall, he pledged his salary from the movie to charities that combat sexual abuse and harassment. "I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer," Chalamet wrote on Instagram. "I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN."

Rachel Brosnahan: Though she worked with Allen on the Amazon series "Crisis in Six Scenes," the actress said that she has "struggled" with her decision to do it. "Honestly, it's the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And while I can't take it back, it's important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview."