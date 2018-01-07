Sterling K. Brown made history Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe award for his role in "This Is Us" -- becoming the first black actor to win best actor in a TV drama.

On stage, Brown not only thanked his wife and children, but recognized "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman for making a role specifically for a black actor.

"Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, 'Hey, let’s throw a brother in there.' That’s always really cool. But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," he said, clutching his award.

"So what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me," Brown continued.

Brown's history-making moment comes after he made history by becoming the first black actor in two decades to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama series for the same role as Randall Pearson, a black child who's adopted by the Pearsons, who are white.

The actor beat out Jason Bateman, Freddie Highmore, Bob Odenkirk and Liev Schreiber of Ray Donovan.