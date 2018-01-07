Sterling K. Brown makes Golden Globes history as first black actor to win best actor in a TV drama

Jan 7, 2018, 9:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Sterling K. Brown accepts the Golden Globe for his role in "This is Us," Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Paul Drinkwater/USA Today
Sterling K. Brown accepts the Golden Globe for his role in "This is Us," Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sterling K. Brown made history Sunday night when he accepted the Golden Globe award for his role in "This Is Us" -- becoming the first black actor to win best actor in a TV drama.

On stage, Brown not only thanked his wife and children, but recognized "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman for making a role specifically for a black actor.

"Throughout the majority of my career, I’ve benefited from colorblind casting, which means, 'Hey, let’s throw a brother in there.' That’s always really cool. But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man that can only be played by a black man," he said, clutching his award.

"So what I appreciate so much about this is that I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me," Brown continued.

Brown's history-making moment comes after he made history by becoming the first black actor in two decades to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama series for the same role as Randall Pearson, a black child who's adopted by the Pearsons, who are white.

The actor beat out Jason Bateman, Freddie Highmore, Bob Odenkirk and Liev Schreiber of Ray Donovan.

