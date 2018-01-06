Stylists weigh in on dressing stars in black for the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes kick off awards season and typically present the first opportunity for stars to make memorable fashion statements in designer gowns.

This year, things will be different.

In a show of support for those who have come forward in recent months with tales of sexual harassment and assault, many stars have said that they plan to wear black to the awards show on Sunday to keep the focus on the issue of gender equality.

"I think that this is an incredible moment in history," celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who will be dressing Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger for the show, told ABC News. "It's not really about standing out. It's about standing in solidarity with one another and black really levels the playing field and this is about equality and that’s the best way to show it."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, FILE

The news of the plan reached stylist Erica Cloud about a month ago, she told ABC News, and instantly, she and her clients -- Mandy Moore, Hong Chau and Connie Britton -- were on-board. At the time, Cloud had been working with designers about custom looks, and she said they reconsidered the fabric and silhouette given the color change. However, no major overhauls were needed.

"Because everybody does look good in black there is that kind of ease to it," she explained. "However, I think there still can be individuality in that where some people are going to have full skirts, some will have body-conscious ones, some people will be in tailored pieces. I am excited to see the variations of how people wear it and with my clients specifically none of their looks are similar."

Cloud said to expect to see women in all different types of outfits, including suits, jumpsuits and separates. Accessories, hair and makeup will also play a major role this time around, she added.

"I do think you will see colors in the accessories," she noted. "Even though it is about unity, everyone is an individual so it’s not a faceless situation. The whole point about it is is to stand up and have your voice, and with that comes your faith in who you are. So I think it is still good to be proud of that and show all of our differences."

However, the decision to wear black is not just one made by women. Philippe Uter, who will be dressing "Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp for the show, said his client will be wearing a black tuxedo -- a decision he made with Schnapp's mother's input.

"In a way it’s easier because you have to find only black [options]," he added.

Cloud noted that while stars may only wear black to this awards show, the issue behind the choice is one that will remain a talking point for some time. The Screen Actors Guild Awards, she pointed out, will have all female presenters, as well as a female host. And, earlier this week, more than 300 celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, the recipient of Sunday's annual Cecil B. DeMille Award; Reese Witherspoon, and Shonda Rhimes and announced Time's Up, a new initiative to fight gender disparity and harassment in every industry. Undoubtedly, it should get a mention or two in speeches at the Globes.

The Golden Globes begin Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.