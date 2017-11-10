If you thought the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was over, think again.

On a song from her new album, "Reputation," the 27-year-old Grammy Award winner appears to be taking shots at the rapper on a song titled, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things."

In the song, co-written by Jack Antonoff, Swift seems to refer to how the two reconciled after West famously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2009.

"But then you stabbed my back while shaking my hand," Swift sings on the song.

Fans believe the singer is referencing how West in a song last year, aptly titled "Famous," claimed that he made Swift famous.

The 2016 song became a point of contention for the one-time friends with West claiming he wasn't dissing the singer and that, in fact, she approved the song before it was released. Swift's rep denied that the rapper asked for approval, leading West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, to release video footage of the two musicians discussing the song before it was released.

Here are all of Swift's lyrics seemingly addressing the feud on "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things":

"It was so nice being friends again/

There I was giving you a second chance/

But then you stabbed my back while shaking my hand/

And therein lies the issue/

Friends don't try to trick you/

Get you on the phone and mind-twist you."



The song is featured on Swift's sixth studio album, out today.