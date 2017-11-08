Taylor Swift's latest album, "Reputation," arrives Friday and the singer took to Instagram to reveal the full track list.

She's already unveiled the album-opener "...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do," "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." But the big news on the track list is a song called "End Game" featuring not only her friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, but also Future.

Other curious song titles include, "King of My Heart" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," which could mean so many things.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Here's the track list:

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST