Taylor Swift's latest album, "Reputation," arrives Friday and the singer took to Instagram to reveal the full track list.
She's already unveiled the album-opener "...Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do," "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." But the big news on the track list is a song called "End Game" featuring not only her friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, but also Future.
Other curious song titles include, "King of My Heart" and "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," which could mean so many things.
Here's the track list:
- "...Ready for It?"
- "End Game" (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future)
- "I Did Something Bad"
- "Don't Blame Me"
- "Delicate"
- "Look What You Made Me Do"
- "So It Goes..."
- "Gorgeous"
- "Getaway Car"
- "King of My Heart"
- "Dancing with Our Hands Tied Down"
- "Dress"
- "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"
- "Call It What You Want"
- "New Year's Day"