If you exclude the post-credit scenes of "Doctor Strange," we haven't seen Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time.

"Thor: Ragnarok," out Nov. 3, reunites Chris Hemsworth's hero with Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Some details of the plot have been revealed, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly's Tim Stack.

We last saw Loki impersonating his adoptive father Odin. Furthermore, Loki might be to blame for the reappearance of Cate Blanchett's Hela, the main villain in this film.

Look my spirit animal is starring in a Marvel movie! https://t.co/VjFIT7FWlv pic.twitter.com/l7dlQyLiAY — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) March 8, 2017

After seemingly loosing a confrontation with her, Thor finds himself in Sakaar, a planet ruled by none other than Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster. You still with us?

Thor is forced to become "a gladiator," which could explain the new look. While fighting for the Grandmaster, Thor runs into the Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, aka Mark Ruffalo.

Your exclusive first look at #ThorRagnarok has officially arrived! Inside the new chapter of the @Marvel icon: https://t.co/KPxPHcSFb1 ???? pic.twitter.com/G0i9QzoJA0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2017

Important journalism: Here's why Thor has short hair and no hammer aka the plot of #ThorRagnarok https://t.co/QvtXGIOAf6 pic.twitter.com/2yHTBoldKK — Tim Stack (@EWTimStack) March 9, 2017

"He’s much more of a character than the green rage machine you’ve seen in the 'Avengers' movies,” Ruffalo tells EW. “He’s got a swagger. He’s like a god.”

Other stars like Doctor Strange, Idris Elba's Heimdall, Karl Urban's Skurge and more will make cameos. This film will set up the biggie: "Avengers: Infinity War," set to hit theaters in 2018.