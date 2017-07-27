Tom Brady, Make-A-Wish help make 9 Pats fans' dreams come true

Tom Brady welcomed nine children to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, fielding earnest questions from the die-hard fans and trying to give them a day they won't forget, courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The children, all wearing bespoke New England Patriots jerseys, watched game film with the NFL MVP and took photos with the team's Lombardi trophies.

Fun day at @gillettestadium for our @makeawishmari event with @tombrady! Follow us on Snapchat (??: patriots) for more. A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Brady called the meeting "a privilege" on social media. The mission of Make-A-Wish is to arrange special outings or "wishes" to children with life-threatening conditions. For a Pats fan, there is no bigger wish than to meet the quarterback.

Courtesy the New England Patriots

So fun being with my friends from Make A Wish! What a privilege to spend the afternoon with all of you! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

One father told Brady that his daughter always smiles when she sees his picture.

"You remember everything!" Brady gushed to one of the children who asked about a very specific play from a game a few years back. "I threw it and then I ran for my life!"

"You're the greatest quarterback ever," another child yelled out in response.