Tom Cruise may have suffered an injury while performing a stunt on the London set of "Mission: Impossible 6."

In a video obtained by ABC News, the actor is seen leaping off a platform, while attached to a bungee cord. Cruise, 55, lands short of the building he was aiming for and catches himself with his hands.

Cruise is shown limping away, apparently attempting to avoid putting pressure on his right leg.

A rep for the actor and Paramount, the studio behind the forthcoming sixth installment of the action-spy franchise that is due out July 27, 2018, did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Cruise is known for doing his own stunts. The thrill-seeking actor has explained why he prefers to do it himself.

"I've trained for 30 years doing things like this," he said back in 2013 on The Graham Norton Show. "It allows us to put cameras in places that you're not normally able to do. When I started producing 'Mission: Impossible,' I started developing different action around what I could physically train to do."

Robert Elswit, director of photography for 2015's "Rogue Nation," said Cruise will "figure out a way to do" any stunt himself.

"I'm always stunned," Elswit told The Hollywood Reporter that year. "What inside of him makes it possible for anybody to do that kind of s--- and not be scared s---less? He loves it."