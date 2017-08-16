The production of "Mission Impossible: 6" has been shut down while star Tom Cruise recovers from a broken ankle, a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures told ABC News Wednesday.

According to a statement from the studio, Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the film.

The movie remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018, the studio's statement said.

"Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can't wait to share the film with everyone next summer," the statement concluded.

Over the weekend, ABC News obtained video footage from the set of the film that showed Cruise leaping from a platform and landing short of the building for which he seemed to be aiming. He caught himself with his hands, and then limped away. At the time, neither Cruise's publicist nor a representative for Paramount would confirm that the actor was injured.

In 2013, the action star, 55, told interviewer Graham Norton that he's trained for 30 years to be able to do his own stunts.

"It allows us to put cameras in places that you're not normally able to do," he explained. "When I started producing 'Mission: Impossible,' I started developing different action around what I could physically train to do."