"Twilight" star Ashley Greene is engaged.

The actress, 29, posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged ... #loveofmylife #futurehusband."

The clip shows Greene and fiance Paul Khoury in New Zealand before he pops the question in front of a waterfall.

She followed up the first post with a close-up of the ring.

"I'm SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ?? but the ring doesn't hurt either. It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," she wrote.