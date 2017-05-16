Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's comments on race in sexual assault allegations

Twitter lit up today after Bill Cosby suggested in a new interview that racism may be partly responsible for the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations that have been lodged against him.

The embattled comedian was a trending topic after he gave his first interview in two years about the alleged sexual assault scandal. He broke his silence in a 30-minute interview with Sirius XM radio host Michael Smerconish that aired this morning, just ahead of the trial next month when he will face one of his accusers.

Cosby, 79, has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from an alleged encounter with accuser Andrea Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection in his trial is set to begin next week. He told Smerconish that he will not take the stand.

But it was his response to his daughter Ensa saying that "racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal" that racked up Twitter responses.

Asked if he agreed with Ensa's analysis, Cosby told Smerconish: "Could be. Could be. I can't say anything, but there are certain things that I look at and I apply to the situation and there are so many tentacles. So many different -- 'nefarious' is a great word. I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that."

Some on Twitter agreed with Cosby that race may have played a part, but many accused the legendary comedian of playing the "race card," saying Cosby's comments were hypocritical. Some mocked the comments.

Here are a few of the responses on Twitter:

Bill Cosby is now saying that the allegations against him are racially motivated. Which is 100% true. But he spent years in racism denial — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) May 16, 2017

FYI, just cuz they sprinkled a couple of Black Bill Cosby accusers in with the dozens of white ones, doesn't negate the fact that it racism — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) May 16, 2017

@CNN I have no doubt Bill Cosby experienced racism throughout his life. These allegations, however, aren't one of them. — Laura Park (@ElbowRoomier) May 16, 2017

I graduated from Temple and heard stories for YEARS about Bill Cosby. After a certain point, everyone isn't lying. — Stephanie. (@qsteph) May 16, 2017

@Blavity Bill Cosby. The same guy that used to always tell minorities to stop reaching for excuses and own it is now reaching for excuses??? — WKensy (@kensy_w) May 16, 2017

Bill Cosby believes in racism, now? When he was thumbing his nose at poor Black ppl it didn't exit. — (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) May 16, 2017

If 40 women had said Bill Cosby drugged & made them watch "Ghost Dad" this indictment & trial would've happened years earlier. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 16, 2017

Every time I read comments defending Bill Cosby, I become so upset. "It's because he's a black man with a legacy." "Woke black people know." — Morena (@RoyalBesitos) May 16, 2017

So, to my woke folks, the fact that this Bill Cosby scandal came out after he was about to buy a major tv network doesn't matter at all? — International A+ (@carpe_noctem313) May 16, 2017