Fidgety skeptical newsman who had a panic attacks live on Good Morning America to describe sentence. We'll leave for cancer path that led me to something I always thought was ridiculous. Meditation. I wrote a book about it month and a half. And now starting this podcasts. Try to figure out if there's anything beyond 10% basically here's what on that. Get me an ambitious person who is nonetheless striving for enlightenment where that thing. Start the show. Well thank you for goodness gracious yeah. So I was service in question which as Heidi experimenting one. Well. He. What happened was and is kind of longer story. We might not I will have a lot on my girlfriend in my twenties. And waited for years. I thought she had innings died problem and she would also agree that she had a problem things I'd. And one day ice that you need to made the here's what we're gonna do we're gonna get you meditating. And then. She didn't. And we broke up she's lovely most of the in its let them against her she still election. I don't think she's anxious I don't you know she meditate and I don't know that having your variable may be that she no longer view well no I'd maybe I was the cause of anxiety than what IE II then was really hit hard by this break. Addendum. And it turned out I was when we need to meditate and you know we've we've we've engaged projections human beings and it turned out that I was deeply in the meditation myself and I you know. I think living in. The modern world it is an assault on your senses. In many ways seems to be worse. If that's what appeals and so I think in 2004. Beaten the spring of 2004 Friday. Learned. Vinik meditation which is essentially tedium. And it's the same team practice but I learned from someone. Com who was very close to them Irish he Mahesh yogi Adam Putnam. It was just you know there's a lovely community in LA at that time was all learning from him you train number of teachers and there was nice community out there. And I just started you know twice daily meditation which. I really haven't stopped immunized I still. Certainly at the second one in internal economy due to ATMs I do not a mindful of tea. So IE. Generally most mornings will meditate for staying still do ID. Sometimes at the second morning and I try to get second album. And memorization practice has changed a minute experiment with different forms of it by since 2004 it never really stopped meditating. And you know meditations wanted to settle things worries today. Is it working. And you arrive it's hard to say my my teacher used to say. Drop your consciousness that drop Europe old consciousness. In your new body and it would oak trees like your body would be able to hold it like keep the benefits of meditation or so subtle changes. VITAS reveal themselves very subtle ways so. I think you know I look back my life is very different wasn't reports lot bigger it's you know my career took off in different ways. So I have to give credit meditation I don't think it I don't know that I may be that things would have happened but I don't know that it would have process that minutes seen away. If I wasn't biting them amenities and practice you know he's had a million things at Ella follow this year. Justice that myself and just in my in my mind in a chronology of your life here 2000 force and that's before how I mr. rather yeah indicated the pilot of army mother in 2006. Meaning to that there's still at that point were you kind of an. An aspiring actor had done well I had been news I'd start on Broadway in the graduated I had done a couple pilots and series that debt you know. It didn't work for a number of reasons you know either I was replaced they were canceled. You know I did a pilot with Rob Reiner for NBC it didn't ago. You know and so I think I'm in my there was my fourth pilot. And so I was a working actor I was probably someone that. Like casting directors in and TV executives would know but the average person on the street would have no idea who. It was that kind of an XT staging your life and you know it was put in some ways it was it there was a sweetness to it because is Samir talked about my movie liberal arts that I wrote and directed was this notion that. You know when you get out of college or school that it's just infinite possibility everything's in front of you and there's his sweetness to. That. That. Sense of possibility where is when something happens like how am a mother. You know that first beat job that really introduces you a lot of people your whole career on some Lola Stabile response to that because. It's always going to be part of you're things get narrower but they also get more exciting in a weird way like because things are actually happening. But it also it feels constricting in some ways so. I think my meditation practice through. Ended up being really beneficial to me because ID. That. You know I think anyone who achieves. Some sort of public. Exposure or are renowned. To solicit a point Rico crazy. Because you don't know. You being looked at a different way in February. You know you feel like you being showered and blessing annual signal scared to leave your apartment you all at the same time and it can be very unnerving to. To taste name for the first time the and the very few people ever experienced yeah and an end a lot of people just say they want it without thinking through. If you don't mean look at I use Burton ducked twice and I don't know that you can I mean I certainly wanted. A certain amount of visible success you want as an actor so you can keep doing bigger and better things you know. I think I think it would be a really. Great game if you could have all the Workman fame and I think doubt be like this week's Barcelona the famous that mean netted in a name is gratify raises is is not exactly none of the fame I mean look it's nice to. Get a table. And it's nice to. Have some people come up in just in the middle of your day Antonio much you work is affected them that's all very sweet. But there's other things about it that. You have to contend with better. You know when you don't want Nikkei quick turn and it's not up to you when it you can't turn on or off but you know I don't deal with. You know I I can still live a life like I knew I'd I've found a way to live a life that feels manageable and sometimes it. You know in LA they basically leave you alone engineers. On some level although there's a lot of students and tourists and students and tourists love you Nash and at. But then you know you realize you're connecting with people and in you do you do want some of you know to visible and putting myself out there they might be part of my life you know I'm a little more attracted to writing and directing now just because it feels less. I mean it feels like I can still be endlessly creative with Arnold and kind of exposure of face it ran out by Adam a sense they give a managed ego then a lot of people really care a lot of but the exposure of their face. Yeah Abbott I think that there's a part I mean it's actually shy. I don't know if it's ego or order our wide. I still problem and I'm working with that you know it's not like I'm immune from the temptations of it but I've tried I've tried. Post How I Met Your Mother to. To make decisions that were not based in some sort of desperation to stay relevant or or in front of people. You know I've gone back to the theater right on this show for PBS you know mercy street it's on mercy street sense it's a really good show. But it's a kind of throw myself and ensembles you know I haven't been like yet the that the path you know look at me. And numb that's just feels right to me right now I don't I don't know. If if I if I'm not if I don't have a particular kind of narcissism that would allow me to be a little more out there. Com but but I'm Imus I I try to orient my life. In a spiritual context and what I mean by that is. Com did you read by the weighted David brock's book the whip the road character you know I'm really really excellent is that I've really recommend an idea do it he talks about. These two. Things that are competing with us which he calls. Reza me virtues in eulogy virtues. And he says the Reza may virtues are like obviously you know what makes you high horrible makes you kind of interest in person at a dinner party yeah. And the eulogy virtues Ehrlich will they say about you your funeral with your good friend was in good parents was he generous charitable kind. Compassionate forgiving all those things and you know. I can get hijacked by Reza me virtues certainly. He eat it takes up a lot of space in my head. But I alternately feel like I want to be a person who leans in to eulogy virtues more. And I try to remember that you know that that the kind of death that moment. Like what kind of person unity the old you know known wishes they spent more time the office and and I and I feel if some gift in in how I am a mother like freed me up to actually because it Deaton. And I'm really grateful for that show and I love being a part of it but he didn't give me the kind of sustained euphoria that you think. It would an whit people are disappointed to hear that didn't you know the sale like what do you mean you weren't endlessly happy for nine street theater's ceiling well. Nothing you can't get out of being human. You can't get out of the lake peaks and valleys of being a human being you know. So. I'd I'd eat sent me on this search for what is meaningful like like. I love doing work but it's did doing the work you know why there were things I did that were released small. That has been so meaningful and just a couple people see them but it doesn't matter because it it altered and changed me and meditation is something that. He gets mean. Back to being quiet so I can hear. That kind of guidance like eulogy virtue guidance vs the you know like the egos just it's it believes she's been screaming you and and that's one of the ways you can tell that it's the egos it's screaming. And if there's confusion. Because they feel like that and it's self referential and it yet and it's all about yourself if it's not extending itself beyond your own kind of gratification and any moment you know. So. Just trying to get to that place no way excitement might I wasn't raised Christian and Jesus says you know the kingdom of heaven with him. I think that's what he's referred Ito that. That the answers are actually a friend might just a ministry act acronym for faith finding answers in the heart and you know like. Going with and in getting quiet paths where. Actually get the true GPS the one that leads you to like a more sustainable and happiness is the right word peace. To some equanimity so you're not on and a crazy you know roller coaster up and down you know fuel. I'm always trying to find some sort equity many regard. Italian just for the uninitiated telling us just describe what Natick meditation is and and all star chapel obit Sonia big meditation is my mind on this meditation which but I do is to derive from buddhism and I actually probably. Even if I'm more honest I've probably just it's flat out Buddhist that's mostly what I do you evaded meditation is is Hindu meditation mostly with a month for a -- the most famous variety of that is transcendental meditation yeah M which was invented by the maharishi Mahesh you write it's actually. I don't know and he invented and popularized while he gets he invented TM here yet yes he but he hasn't today eat pray he literally trademark yeah. As I understand it a version of if not the exact same thing that had been practiced for 3000 year idea which I A. I'm I'm conflicted about. Patents and trademarks on anything having to do spirituality. Because I think it's. You know humanities gift without you know trying to monetize it but that said I also. You know I'd I'd I think Garcia whose discreet Russian mystic said them you have to charge for spiritual instruction. Because he said real values and media Eckart Tillis has yet so I think there is something to be said for the exchange of energy you know my teacher. He had a teacher. I don't wanna say no I don't study with him anymore of it but or he you know you'd ask for a week's earnings and it was up to you to set what ones. But when it when people ask me like what's that pay Nancy you know. Think of something and then a little bit more like it should pinch a little yes just because you if you. You know even the hundred bucks you're my you're not sit in the chair every morning. But if you give Tom a thousand bucks you might be more willing to try to get some bang for your box oh. I think Adam I think there's something he says for but. You know monster literally means mine vehicle. And it's you know you can a Montreal and it's based on number of different things but and geared towards you Wear your life exposed but. In it means mind vehicle and it and it's just autumn on a poetic word that doesn't have any meaning. So sometimes people who come from heavy you know Christian Jewish backgrounds whatever they're like oh I don't want to get into this and do. Practice and it's like well it's just a word that settles your mind. That's all it does admit that surround themselves by not meaning to the word for using a require the sound view saying a word with great with with. It's it's kind of a riddle to do it because. Your encouraging effortless this which is. In some ways a beautiful thing is it's the antidote to what we're doing in life which is pure effort all the time so too close your eyes twenty minutes twice today. And repeat as effortlessly she cam which is actually quite difficult as you how do you say something without effort. Com but even just the intention to think the Matra is the month. Just be an intention awareness and I'm thinking the month for the month for Combs does its own work because it's kind of and then you get industries with a my interest is doing something. No the way I was taught is that. It's thought in meditation is not it's just stressed Italy's it's just like the dirt coming off a shower. And there's no you don't need to study the dirt at the bottom of you know just rinse just just let ago. And then like there. Yeah that dotted the thing it can get hung up on notice that gets us thinking but it's like well you can't drive should stick shift car until someone teaches you mean he you know certain people say well I tried to meditate Candace would you what does that mean that's what tried did just. Sit with my eyes closed in you know not think. Impostor it's actually impossible. So you really do need some sort of instruction I mean nothing like about the Monterey as its anchor in the midst of the the dark wood of the mind you know lake. Like okay being overrun by thoughts and you just compact and compact and compact motor and the new forget. You know the other crazy thing it's the month was designed so you forget. If it works in a very subtle and it's to bring your mind to the tennis set list strata you know. And into where you become you know what they call the simplest form of awareness where you have no thought. But you know asleep. Think it's really and you know when you experience and it's strange because. The time goes by you haven't said the Matra but you're not asleep. And you haven't any thoughts of this can happen in a twenty minutes it certainly yes yeah. And then you come out and you field. You know. You've gone somewhere in new touch some sort of gold. We come back and you just feel little more efficient a little kinder and little. You know and I'm not I think you know meditation is I think it at that there's no accident that meditation and medication only one letter off. And I think you know we're really medicated right now. And I think what what everyone's trying to achieve through the medic Haitian and I deep and it is not a slam against pharmaceuticals and I think some people might really need them. But I think. Come a lot of what we're looking for is just. Is some sort of relief from the who whether it's self loathing voices or anxious anxiety producing voices or. You know grievances like whenever overwhelms us waivers aren't. Our our thing that just pass us by the throat. Com and there are these ancient practices from many different traditions that recognize this that said. Yeah I think that that the greatest you know it's like they say that the mine is a wonderful service that terrible master. Like we're we're we're in slave trade out of the mind. And now we have this hive mind called the Internet is which is. We never seen anything like it so it too. You know not fall prey to the news the voices in the Norway's it feels more urgent to me than ever to stick with. This Eiffel injury you know when. I'd love to hear just a little bit about how. The rubber hits the road in terms of the meditation being arrival in your life sit just thinking back to when you've got this big role on. How I Met Your Mother and you're talking earlier about how it didn't. Make your life of nonstop. Bliss field. And thank you you couldn't escape as you act said quite poignantly from the human condition even younger. Had which US net simply wanted to and how how was meditation. And was meditation useful in that appeared. Arm. And just the ups and downs when you thought you shouldn't just had to rig there. This is occurred to me I remember I watched it the other night but it. Jim Carrey did something at the Golden Globes last year that follows one of the best ever seen on television where he was introduced as two time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey. And he said yeah that's right two time Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey as with when I go to sleep at night I don't I don't seem normal dreams. He's in no. I dream about being three time gold medalist winners impaired because then finally I would be enough. And I could adopt this desperate search for something that won't all I know ultimately won't make me happy and it was bracing Nickerson come into a room. Where everyone's. Hungering for these little goals I Eagles which feels very much like what they said annual test and don't worship that they know that's not what it is. And everyone's hungering for now look America turned honorable of that when Jimmy Cliff and I'm not saying don't protest the ceremony I'm just saying. It was bracing to hear some come in the room said I've won 280s. It didn't solve anything for me. You know and it's not eat it's just you know you can feel empt year. One of the things the reasons people you know. CEOs of fortune 500 companies are depressed and movie stars try to kill themselves is because on the other side of the velvet rope. Is not the thing they told you would be there army work. Were operating under you know a lot of delusions are round success and money all these things so. I think it's actually good on some level like if you want him get them. Two disproved yourself that apple savior then you can go about the real work of like Denton quiet you know I was actually. I I've I came across this quote from Pascal. Please pass cows and I don't know the French philosopher who said them. All of the world's problems stem from man's inability to be quite in a room by himself. You know. Of that and I I tweeted it and it's funny how some people really understand what that means if you don't understand what that means you'll think. No that we just need cooperation or man needs to stop being so stupid you know people wrote meanest admitted no. It means that what we're talking about it can't get cooperation without the without quiet you know end. Did the people I think who really have been geek change agents in the world that Mandela. And undies and you know these were people who. Were rooted in place like absolutely rooted in that steel plates and negotiated from that place. And said no and yes from that place and led people from that place. Tandem. I just think. You know. Your question was about you know Powell how it helped me. Navigate. Success intently at overwhelming effect well you know. I one of the things that happens with success is you metabolize it very quickly. So one day you're auditioning for pilots in the next day you're on it hit TV show and somehow it all feels normal. Because you just show up for work every day with. You know other famous people who are your friends and your urges working with them and you're making a show him. I don't even watch the show that much like other people know the show up better than I do you know so. You know there's a term for what you're just without heat Dominic adaptation always out right yes like it divert hedonism yeah just. When something good happens he he so quickly bake it into your base yes yes don't appreciated O a 100% and I actually heard. This thing that. The reason time moves so slowly when we're young is because everything's new networking in in for the present and we get all there were actually not. Observing the world in in a vital way it makes them and then things should speed up because we're not taking Indian you know. I remember so strongly. How old long summer felt when your kid how long a year a school we hear. And now it's like you know things just go so. I think IE. I think M. You know. The anchor of waking a meditating or even meditating in my dressing room. When I directed my first film if they were lighting for twenty minutes I would grab a 1520 minute meditation just you know. On a folding chair in the quite a space I could find. And I give it David Lynch's book that actually fish. That's another book I have not read it and it's terrific and it's totally worth reading but he. He really thinks that meditation is the the kind of that's where he the eggs and gets all that weird stuff that's the wells. Great idea do you. And actually it don't do that and a meditation but it mean need it to meet. That I get an enormous flood and ideas Beaulieu the more and it meets you in and I also found that. I don't were a lot of people work really well lot of stress line anxiety. Depression heartbreak is where a lot of there. Creativity springs from I am not that person. I work much better when I'm. Connected to. You know back quiet meditating when I'm praying when I'm column when I just feel like I'm hooked in to something larger than myself. Elizabeth Gilbert David really brilliant and talk about creativity. Though it used to be you know ingenious with something outside of use kind of exile Janice entities that you've prayed to like all right genius were start writing. And then. Something disastrous happened when we became the genius like oh I'm ingenious and she thinks this is really psychologically unhealthy agree. You know when I can petition to something larger than myself for inspiration. And then not ultimately take credit for that for the buck of Akita says you know do the action but the fruits of the labor not yours. And Nam. So. What I eat when I can get quiet and and feel like I'm hooked into that conveyor belt of creativity that is much bigger than me com. I somehow feel like I'm going to be a might be okay you know. And and reading reading books that feel merging. Cutting toxic people out of my life you know when things got really good what is. When you're on TV and fuel very strongly when people wanting you for the wrong reasons. You know and I just got my GPS really strong about. Sizing people up and what their intentions were. And when you meet someone that has never senior TV shows and that W arm but their fastening talked to hold on to them for dear life as easy like you can be real friend. At a house in deep friends that references from before the shows so I think no one I'd like to write me been extended piece on. I'm in and I give a talk in India about it last year in Mumbai at some equity conference in. Which was essentially a spiritual approach to celebrity. You know how do we how did I navigate like if I didn't want to be a jerk. In in wannabe a drug addict or alcoholic and acting wannabe and gore phobic weird never left the house like. How was I can deal with this weird aspect of my life is what Rahm DOS calls you know he's as whatever your life is that's your yoga. That's your practice you know. He fewer if your mother's sick that's your yoga if you're on TV show that's your yoga you know if if you're getting evicted or if your landlord like bats you're yoga so. I just tried to really look at one woods in front of me and to sing like okay. And it sounds silly to talk about you know being on hit TV shows being spiritual struggle but he was and continues to be. I don't know I mean do you find success to be. It's complicated thing it is because you also can't complain about it to a lot of people yes he he'd suddenly so you you eat eat eat it's isolating. Yeah there's very few people want to hear you complain about being. There is also complicated thing I mean I don't them. You know I ate their room vastly fewer people or Tacoma to meantime secret and TU. But. The and for me that's not really where the issue left hates personally it's more that. It's what you said about the Reza may virtues verses. Eulogies eulogy virtues beyond that he and once you get. Some meat taste of some success. You have five minutes really actively this happened I wrote this book ending giving reading a popular reading and then you're like what's what I spoke going to be wire for people real it's endless. And when I mean if you want to a publicity publicity tour about like a movie human like eye. Blink. Movies of you know I've written directed starred in they've gone to Sundance they've won awards are now publicizing the mesic so what's up next. Normally we actually can break like I just did this thing and then you start going what's next you know lake. I remember what I a I was talking to some and I signed with the publicist as you at a certain point you need a publicist and help you navigate the thicket of publicity. Which when I was wanted to be a theater actor New York the idea that I would have publicist sounded grotesque but. You can't do without one at certain point. But my first publicist I said were. Because a money TV show them do I have to try to become a movie star like is that summing up how often now try to do you like are we is that were all trying to do you. And acting entirely appeal to me. But I thought would like do you like what am I supposed to do and if I'm just on a hit TV show and then. Like I ice I've never seen heard from again in my going to be like the sad guy who whatever happened assailants you know an area. So there are I mean that I'm just as much in the grip of that ego like stuff as anyone. But I also. I'm also trying to run the marathon. And I know that. I fear your very visible success I think it's okay to go away for awhile org or you know do something quieter for a while and so we're where you would that now makes it two years is to show yeah I mean I was I was on Broadway last year and click on disgrace that was amazing and filled two seasons of this. Show mercy street on PBS which has been extraordinary and during a plea at Lincoln Center right now. I've made a couple small movies amid a gorgeous movie with my favorite band called cloud cult's which is like this vary. Intensely. Spiritual in a week banned from from Minnesota Wisconsin and I'm pretty close with them now but we. Did this film called the seeker that was that I helped produce that was. Problem just an hour long goes it's a silent film nets are scored by their new record. Com and you know extraordinary experience and really small it may be just for cloud cult I don't know. It's gonna do you know they're gonna do couple Tug screenings and people see it knew me again it but. Hmmm yeah things that he's meant something to me. Like someone asked me about a job I didn't and I said another change the world it changed me. And and that's what I'm doing right now is like why. What opens my heart like what makes me feel like okay I can spend two months or six months or a year working on this and feel a 100%. Yes. It's a how do you manage to say imagine it's still there though little screaming voice that says oh well. You what's your next big. Quote unquote big you know thing horror or continue can you shut that out in. To speak he seemed pretty happy with what you're doing right now so maybe that's I think I am but then you know OK so I've worked. I've worked nonstop since I left I mean really I I just haven't stop working. Com and then you know a Brazilian teenager writes you're on Twitter and says Heyman when he had to do something again oh yeah you're mean because they're not watching PBS a you know they're not watching PBS they're not they're not coming to Lincoln centered its earlier plan. So they think you just went away. And so you. You know you'll want to be led by the Brazilian teenager voicing your which nothing against presuming teenagers now they're lovely but. You know there's. You've got to negotiate you know why. What's bringing you some sense of fulfillment mean the sweet spot would be. Something that is I took my friend badly and I wrote there's another thing I did we I wrote now with my friend Bentley guitarist and songwriter. And we're you know finishing up right now do we lady noted sing and write songs with him he plays guitars the you can send. Yeah sorry your broad area but he. We we do one of the first talks we we actually met on the set apartment mother because they used the song of his show combined and we we became friends. And weirdly. I ran into him when I was waiting to semen meditation teacher who's living across street from where he was teaching. And he's in what are you doing here is at a meeting my meditation teacher unions who was economy he taught limits in Australia rose nineteen. So we learn meditation from the same teachers so weird. But. IE. You know one of our first talks we had was how do you be both good and popular. Like what he hit you know lake there's that feeling of like OK either almond sellout making track. And lots of people watch it or I do something good that no one sees and I don't. Really subscribe to act as I think there's quality things out there that people watch and I think that people do know the difference of crop in. You know look there's still a lot of terrible things that a lot of people watch but there's also a lot of good things that people watch so. I wanna be I wanna make good things you know and I and I want to contribute something. Valuable to atmosphere because they feel there's a lot of toxicity out there there's like noise and if you like if I could make something that was informed by money. Eulogy virtues department spirituality might centered yes I feel like that. Translate that jumps out of the screen people and people say. I felt altered by this or this felt different than something I didn't feel it was being screened that. But in that way. Some of the work I've done you know it is beautiful film club called the seeker that's a film that whispers. That's not a film that'll scream and Robbie by the pals that's that's a film got a lenient to you got to seek it out you know. So you know I wish I had a billion dollars in a distribution arm and packages you know advertise and boxes of everything I want and carrot out. By Tom. Ernst and you know another thing is and isn't violent display of during the problem line right now. It's about to people who think their in the at the end of their story they think there's a tragedy but it's revealed they're actually just in the middle of their story. And I think one of the things that are mines does it makes us think we're always at the end. But really you're just in the middle chapter of your story so. Who knows I mean YE. IE. Harm him or might be my great popular success and it might be. I hope it's I suspect to have some other things that we'll get seen and noticed and I'm this can keep making things that. Light me up you know they I think to have good taste I mean that's the only thing I have to go along really. I I mean just I'm not your manager your advisors to you wanna be who. I think hit well you you'd I'd be worth what you be paying me which can be zero. IA but as somebody who just met you minority like you I would say that's the right strategy elect what else what other choice do you have. He just did yurigan privileged position you were on this hit show which means that you. Don't have to like or. Who work every second of every day it has yet survive and says it will just do the stuff you love and hope that and then don't worry about it and some level. Yeah and I think. You know it's funny to the filmmakers who like Woody Allen Cohen Brothers I remember the Coen Brothers were so mystified that true grit was this like crazy it. The beating understand why why that and not any of their other films. And raising Arizona supremely parent. Yeah but I I don't think it had as big you know hundred million I don't think it had that meeting on ever think it was an intruder was their eyes was built. And so greatly this agreement you know but I think that there. Com you know and Woody Allen heat and no one midnight in Paris he thought his greatest comedy was Hollywood ending like. I think there's something about people who just keep making films or keep going that really appeals to me. And like. Lake Christian assessed argent on the back of a Tito like the fruits of the labor has nothing to do with Iraq make it that was my point just keep making it so I'm just keep making stuff and I feel like. I'll be surprised. And then I'll be disappointed in the will be surprised again and none of it matters what I'm really interest in having as a body of work. But I can look back on and say I stand by all these choices I know why did these I feel good about. The reasons I did these and feel good about the final product in what would you say to a young. Let's just say actor but it could be anybody who's young up and coming super ambitious and wants to make his or her mark yeah what would your right. Honestly and amounts things dishonest podcasts are are we saw people get a meditation practice. Because I think that. You know the only advice I have to give is like. Be raised by Carolyn Allen Ratner in this town go to these schools. And then get this agent and then do these jobs like I only have my own biography. You know to reference. And it was a very particular thing that brought me. You know where brought me by. Everyone else's path is going to be so particular. And I think that. Getting quiet. You know for sometime during the day especially. In the midst of this noise we've been talking about both internal you know individually collectively there's a lot of noise. You'll be able to hear the guidance you know one of things I think meditation does is it. It strengthens your instinct. It strengthens you're. Ability to kind of size people up quickly you know you can you can read. Like I said that that that kind of imperial energy coming from people in ego you know one back away from this isn't feel safe and help the enemy and there are other people he think. No this feels good like but there about it but they're saying. So. You've got to make a lot of step quick judgments and in this industry them in you know about a year and collaborate with so. I think yum. You know also breathing. And you know just the basics like we will woo we lose ourselves and I think. Com. If you're so focused on the next thing and really paying attention opportunities there actually are coming your way. And so I think I think getting a meditation practice and and fining way to be creative every day like I tell actors if you can write in your not writing it's like a dereliction of duty like. Look at how many people are creating their own work rate now and what that's doing for them you know. Com. I think. Also you know yourself better than other people you know write for yourself better than other people you know what talents are not being exploited and paid attention to so. Explain herself I don't know if that's the right word but you know and yet here before before we go to each sells. More of the. The player right now he it's called the battle on line it's at Lincoln Center right now on the Mitzi Newhouse just couple blocks from here. A home. It's a play by Richard Greenberg who's a terrific Tony award winning writer heroes take me out calm among other. Other beautiful place. And it's about I play blocks. Poor. Writer in the news sixties living in the village who to make a couple extra bucks he. Takes the train Levittown Long Island to teach these Jewish house whites creative writing. Once a week and there's. Married woman in the class who. And is complicated but wildly talented and my character I'm also married that we the we have it's it's kind of about. An emotional affair that I never it never consummated but it's also about the writing and time and nostalgia and loss. Com perspective. It's a really beautiful rich play it's like a fool mule of the play it's it's a lot. It's very light it's very dense and language heavy so if that's your thing you know what you really like words and ideas expressed beautifully. And people struggling to find the right words for things you know results stuff that really excites me Terry Kinney directed it use. Amazing actor but also one of the founders of Steppenwolf theatre in Chicago and the cast is amazing and you know it's just it was a great way to come back to new York and them. Be in a plane that fell Adam. You know it it. It's a play I never could've written because it's so singular that voice but the themes of are are really resonate with Meehan and an interest this is something. Would be great to lend myself and how long run till January 22 we've been up for a little while it's running now. And a people's. We talked at some of things are working right now but. I think people Utley CMR broad and while. Learn more about you and consumes some of the shutter density what what went out what else we go walk well a you wrote and directed two films. Both of which were premiered at Sundance before being heaters were the first one's called happy thank you more please. It's not streaming January enemy rights humans. And then the second film is called liberal arts. Which I was in with Lizzie Olson and Richard Jenkins Nelson Janine. Sack effort on John garner votes to great great group and that is streaming on Netflix is partisan and that's the streaming. To pick up on nineteen. O Ivan newsletter doing like a monthly newsletter if you give them. The Twitter page you can just look at and after Handel Josh Rattner and yeah. And so I'm doing like a monthly thing righteous recommend things that are. And I do little essay you know caught the newsletter actually the dollars and aimed at me like the name. The seeker. Might be available in cloud cult's web site there's going to be a couple of screenings around the country coming up in the new year. Com. I'm. There's great film called afternoon delight Mitchell solemnly directed created transparent that's her first film. I mean that is that out now Mia you can get that somewhere. And I just shot film and Austin that's going to be hopefully you know and some festivals and and and moon. I mostly you know people want to learn about me I. IDU. Subscribe to newsletter and and and also to check in my films I also have. You know assays have published various places and I'm I'm I'm hoping it web site where can collectible ratings. Everything I wrote a plane and lenient Ahmanson's. I'm always working. Here fascinated really appreciate and yes you're talking you really sort of the opportunity. I'm glad your bringing meditation to people this is so great thanks such a good thing to do yeah. My idea I always think like. You don't give in the madness of what's going on and off field so crazy and and it you know you almost feel accurate polls is like. Contribute to the you know get louder but actually feel like I know we got quieter. And figure out what the view that there at the solution lies there possibly. I'm different from the cold air shows says that we nice slogan should be getting out about being quiet idea that I like it. Two anybody Christian average abbey here.

