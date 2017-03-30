Academy announces changes after best picture Oscar flub

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is putting new protocols in place to prevent a mistake like last month's best picture flub from ever happening at the Oscars again.
0:28 | 03/30/17

Kind of sugar bowls and a big decision after last month's best picture disaster in her colleague at the Academy Award supercenters given the wrong envelope and announced. The wrong winner looked slow the county responsible apparently was distracted because it is busy tweeting a picture. Adam is still on with his phone diva. And you know yeah after months of deliberations the academy has now decided the accountants can no longer bring their phones backstage. I'll I hate and.

