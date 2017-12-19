Transcript for Actor Rob Lowe feeds California firefighters who saved his home

It's anytime anywhere they things up on this Tuesday morning with a proud Californian thanking the folks who helped save his town so Rob Lowe shared a rather ominous photo over the weekend. I'm showing the flames of the Thomas fire they're threatening his home which is worth. 42 million dollars last time to put on the market now thankfully that fire was prevented from spreading further into the neighborhood so low made sure. To get out and thank the men and women of the fire crews for in his words standing tall and saving his town he then invited the firefighter at over for dinner. Picking up. Often some cheeseburgers by the looks of it yeah low also posted a shot of himself spraying down. A scene where he what's helping he captioned it you do what you can. But when it's time you go in the united says it's nice looks like that is auditioning for a new role minute.

