Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Anna Nicole Smith Fights for Share of Late Husband's Estate

This morning we have an exclusive interview with Anna Nicole Smith the celebrity model is the star attraction at a Texas courtroom later this week. As she fights to claim a sheriff her late husband's one point six billion dollar state. She married tycoon. 26 and he was 89. He died the following year and now she's fighting her 63 year old stepson for the money. ABC's Mike on friend has our story. Look closely and you may recognize this woman without make up. She's one of the most famous models of all time. She's now taking acting lessons from the same coach that worked with stars such as Melanie Griffith and ray Lyoto take your time. She has big dreams of becoming a serious Hollywood actress. She's already notorious. At not necessarily for her magazine covers. But certainly for being front page newness it's Anna Nicole Smith. And forget the acting class she'll be able to buy her own movie studio with things go her way. The super model the stepson. One point six billion dollars and the last will and testament about nine year old oil tycoons. It's all headed to court. Anna Nicole is suing for half of her late husband's estate and she may walk away with 800 million dollars. His son prince timing. I'm their son has. Her late husband was Texas oil tycoon. He was in his late eighties when he was wheeled into a Houston strip joint and got his first look at M Emmet Cole. Has fastened to slant things people's faith rooms full senate panel found me. It's painful. At the time Anna Nicole's legal name was Vicki Smith she was a struggling single mom trying to support her young son Daniel. She claims she got her voluptuous figure during her pregnancy. So your son is responsible for this figure are looking up. Her husband who is there was some of that you had a little help sir I have had help we don't need to get and that low income. Texas tycoon was so dazzled by the dancer with that incredible figure that he decided to show her some impressive numbers a bizarre home. His bank account with six formula mayock says he's just me Pete. Stop being done loans he thought all night fast car all her pain. Cotton use is amazing in addition to the gifts. One that did not require dancing in strip clubs. He was how old when he started dating him. A live news as cynics. Did not feel weird. You know. Its sale of the church is the first time. It fell a little bit and then saying. That because. All the love he showed me the respect he gave me. I I have pride watching this them. I won't I won't Hilan he's they just couldn't get over the fact X that there was just this tremendous age difference. He's suddenly the terrible play is. And he cares for me in mice. And he returned I took care of them. And I love censor that and I would never ever leave him. He went to Yale she was a high school drop out he's the telling that. And he loved house through silence. Under. Actually very quickly became Playboy's playmate of the year it was four years after meeting. After becoming a world famous model that she married the Texas cyclone. That's when jaws really dropped. Anna Nicole was called many things the nice this was world class gold digger. From mine. And I go to dinner I commend married in a week after we met attended the worm and made some cinemas self. People don't appreciate that afternoon rescind that. People wondered how real was their marriage as a supermodel she was often away. They spoke by phone every night at seven his bed time. The sunny land me miss me. He parents and ET Marianne means to the air. We won't and those who need a safe pancakes with them but with phone sex synthetic. Yes. I aim to keys from marrying his sons Celine was cited everything. Unless he. When Atlanta's would you know that such a utilized TV tonight LNE and. After fourteen months of marriage. 98. Anna Nicole was not even mentioned it as well. She says a wife should get half off. But are 61 year old stepson doesn't want her to get a dime he had something she wanted. And she took it and she was satisfied with it only as long as is alive and we die she wanted more. The release were married you know. However there is saying is mine this. That was his promise to me X. This morning we continue our exclusive interview with celebrity model Anna Nicole Smith. She gained notoriety when she married an oil billionaire more than sixty years her senior he died fourteen months later. She's been battling ever cents for a share of what she says is his one point six billion dollar state. This week more than fifty lawyers in three states are working around the clock gearing up for the biggest estate fight since Howard Hughes. But she may have an unlikely ally. ABC's Mike Von fremd reports. Our top story tonight Anna Nicole Smith. Her life has been a lead story. From tabloids to television. And in a courtroom in Texas Anna Nicole Smith is about to enter the eye of the storm one more time. She is fighting with a stepson who's almost thirty years older than her seeking half of the estate over dead husband. Howard Marshall. Oil tycoon. 89 when he married again and a coal in 1994. He died fourteen months later. Pierce Marshall the tycoon junger son says that and then a cold does not deserve an extra 108. After all his lawyers claim during the marriage she received gifts worth more than eight million dollars. He was supporting her in three different houses he gave her three different hashes she's given her car she given her company. He'd given her incredible things that were intended. To help her get ahead and survive and make money. The battle is so bitter they can't even agree on how much the estate is worth. It's mostly stock of a privately held company. The step son pierce says it could be worth as little as forty million. Anna Nicole's side says it could be more than a billion. However much it is Anna Nicole Smith says her husband promised her half. Even though she was not mentioned in the will hear. Absolutely positive that he wanted you have half yes I'm assuming to have her. And possible possible. Now what we're gonna ask the jury to do is simply speak for mr. Marshall. And he told her once we get married you'll have half of everything I had. She has absolutely no witnesses to it shall never be able to produce and and she didn't even start contending that to two to three years after he died. But at the time of the marriage. From a bride 62 years his junior. And there was no pre nuptial agreements that's. You know and a lot of marriages one husband dies white gets everything. And then meaning he'll widows allowance. In court pierce marshall's side is predicting some bombshells. His lawyers say they will not be shy about dredging through Anna Nicole's past such as who she slept with during the marriage. I would just simply say. That she really. Didn't always lead to life during that marriage to. How are you an answer. And sadness so it's that's between me and my husband and somebody's business. Can't imagine life is that business and nobody else's. But here's the twist there's another step son who's on Anna Nicole's side. Her late husband's oldest son Jay Howard junior and his team of lawyers support Anna Nicole's claim that she be included in the will. Howard senior said Howard junior. When I'm gone. I want to make sure that Anna Nicole's taking care of she's the love of my life. Howard junior is also contesting the will he too was cut off after a nasty family squabble twenty years ago. If younger brother pierce prevails he will take home nearly all of the family fortune. He didn't want to share one cent of the money with any. There was no conscience and Tim due to liven things up in a way should not be left. Anna Nicole says her husband's death sent her life out of control. This tired I mean its own true but this. You know people. You know my wearing. King Broadway. I'm. The few voters. I'm party intends running. Commandments season as a man panic attacks and my husband is that in people I think care. I mean. I can mean got to my house. For years. She even ended up at the Betty Ford clinic I was on prescription. Pain their vacation. It's taken two months. And when in Tacoma where there were some reports that you had suffered brain damage from that come on. Well what happened was. What I can earn a town and I I couldn't talk. And I couldn't block. So. Things site within the next eight. It's been standing there in. Anna Nicole recently has had a comeback. Sorts she works as a model for Lane Bryant. But she says she tries to spend most of her time with their fourteen year old son Daniel. Anna Nicole knows feet and all of Texas. We'll be watching daily coverage of a family battle for an unimaginable fortune. We are ready for this court finds how. May kicks in we have been with. I don't. I'm delighted she feels that way and and how will enjoy being your watcher doing but I'm not sure which but she means. If you win that 800 million dollars what's the first thing you and your son are gonna do. Kind of terrorists. And settlement rules her about it until rates and Thursday and bloody hand that that the can thank give. And then in a couple of them.

