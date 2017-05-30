Bachelorette Forecast: Group dates and girlfriends

More
ABC News' Brad Mielke and Mel Griffin breakdown last night's episode of "The Bachelorette."
17:00 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bachelorette Forecast: Group dates and girlfriends

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47726735,"title":"Bachelorette Forecast: Group dates and girlfriends","duration":"17:00","description":"ABC News' Brad Mielke and Mel Griffin breakdown last night's episode of \"The Bachelorette.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/bachelorette-forecast-group-dates-girlfriends-47726735","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.