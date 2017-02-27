Transcript for Best acceptance speeches during the 89th annual Academy Awards

Mungro mode want me to but no good. And last that's when I think what Weis whose. In her third trimester doing award season which is had a daughter four days ago. I became an artist and thank god I did. Because we have the only profession that celebrates what it means to live life. My parents. I'm so thankful to god chose you. Bringing eggs this world. My sense is out of respect for the people my country. And those of other six nations whom have been disrespect it. I think he main law that bans entry of immigrants to the US on by anyone can't. It is made to welcome the side of life to stop the bloodshed in Syria. And around the world. Australian thing you can work hard you can work really hard and then Sunday you go when yourself an Oscar news stand up there on a state you can thank me. It from the whole world. My mama. Who is amazing in my day tonight and she let me written this JC he's not really to be in school musicals at this is dedicated. All put. Gold often. All go. The lack. And brown boys and girls and non gender conforming loan don't think themselves were trying to show you end up so thank you thank you this is review. This is a movie about love and I was looking up the phone loved. While making and it means the world to me that you're here sharing this with me thank you mansion something bigger and more meaningful say but I just. I'm really the farthest from. I have the school year and now. I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included today in the greatest honors him alongside your that is the greatest honor I'll I still have a a lot of growing and learning and work to do. And this guy. Is a really beautiful symbols. To continue on that journey and I'm so grateful for that to thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.