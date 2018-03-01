Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

It's official -- the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been announced, and The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem are headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.
0:42 | 01/03/18

Transcript for Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018
The lineup for could shall I had just been announced packed bags. Have a higher for the Q weekend at desert festival include. Beyoncé. And they now a little something for everybody. Crowd. You never call like your queen bee had to cancel her performance and showed me her pregnancy with twins. So she's back and there are some other great artists set to perform as well including car he beat. This is David Byrne it's a total mix Coachella kicks off April 13 I've never been and I really want you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

