Transcript for Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

The lineup for could shall I had just been announced packed bags. Have a higher for the Q weekend at desert festival include. Beyoncé. And they now a little something for everybody. Crowd. You never call like your queen bee had to cancel her performance and showed me her pregnancy with twins. So she's back and there are some other great artists set to perform as well including car he beat. This is David Byrne it's a total mix Coachella kicks off April 13 I've never been and I really want you.

