Brazilian artist Roge talks career and samba

More
Latin Grammy Award nominee Roge performs two of his compositions in Rio de Janeiro
32:08 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brazilian artist Roge talks career and samba

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48969871,"title":"Brazilian artist Roge talks career and samba","duration":"32:08","description":"Latin Grammy Award nominee Roge performs two of his compositions in Rio de Janeiro ","url":"/Entertainment/video/brazilian-artist-roge-talks-career-samba-48969871","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.