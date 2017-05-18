Now Playing: Byron Pitts discusses his new book, 'Be the One'

Now Playing: Classic Disney art headed to auction

Now Playing: Byron Pitts on overcoming adversity

Now Playing: Australian cat, Omar, reportedly more than 3 feet in length

Now Playing: Linkin Park gives a surprise performance at NYC's Grand Central Terminal

Now Playing: Talented 3rd-grader sings Jackson 5, does Bernie Sanders impression

Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson admits he is unsure if he 'would make a good president'

Now Playing: NFL responds to Gisele Bundchen's claim of Tom Brady concussions

Now Playing: Pippa Middleton prepares for high-profile wedding

Now Playing: Soundgarden, Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell dead at 52

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kerry Washington discusses all the nose-picking that occurs on the 'Scandal' set

Now Playing: Justin Simien and Logan Browning discuss their critically acclaimed Netflix series 'Dear White People'

Now Playing: Jane Seymour on her new 'cougar' role and her incredible career

Now Playing: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson answers 'Baywatch'-themed lightning round

Now Playing: Seth Meyers on Stephen Colbert controversy, doing comedy with Donald Trump

Now Playing: Jane Seymour offers up a lively rendition of 'Your King and Country Want You'

Now Playing: Original cast of 'Twin Peaks' on secrecy of remake

Now Playing: Kerry Washington on the end of 'Scandal' and surprising season finale

Now Playing: Katy Perry to join 'American Idol,' 'Roseanne' reboot comes to ABC