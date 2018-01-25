Transcript for Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot

Now next for the latest entry in the teen reboot cranes Murphy Brown is making a comeback twenty years after she went off air. Candice Bergen will return to CBS as her iconic namesake character. This fall they come that the captain rose band reunites for a much anticipated agreement on ABC in march of course we at will and grace that came back to TV this past fall. And I don't even got it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.