Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot

More
The sitcom is the latest series to be rebooted.
0:25 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot
Now next for the latest entry in the teen reboot cranes Murphy Brown is making a comeback twenty years after she went off air. Candice Bergen will return to CBS as her iconic namesake character. This fall they come that the captain rose band reunites for a much anticipated agreement on ABC in march of course we at will and grace that came back to TV this past fall. And I don't even got it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52601589,"title":"Candice Bergen returning to TV with 'Murphy Brown' reboot","duration":"0:25","description":"The sitcom is the latest series to be rebooted.","url":"/Entertainment/video/candice-bergen-returning-tv-murphy-brown-reboot-52601589","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.