Transcript for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored at a Private Memorial

And a final farewell tonight for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. The mother daughter actresses who passed away within hours of each other Perry today in Los Angeles side by side. A day after Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep and when it held true paid their respects at a private memorial. Their bond featured this weekend HBO documentary bright lights. Oddly lights here admiral Tim in their off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.