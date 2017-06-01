Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored at a Private Memorial

The mother-daughter duo died within hours of each other last week.
0:21 | 01/06/17

Comments
Transcript for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored at a Private Memorial
And a final farewell tonight for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. The mother daughter actresses who passed away within hours of each other Perry today in Los Angeles side by side. A day after Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep and when it held true paid their respects at a private memorial. Their bond featured this weekend HBO documentary bright lights. Oddly lights here admiral Tim in their off.

