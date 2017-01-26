Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to Sing During Her Oscars Tribute

Carrie Fisher had some very specific thoughts about how she wanted to be remembered at the Academy Awards, revealed in a recently-unearthed April 2010 interview with the hosts of the Rebel Force Radio.
Transcript for Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to Sing During Her Oscars Tribute
Have you talked diggers and since that I design. On Oscar night at some party. And I asked him. Now they had the the real on all the people that died. That CF I asked him in view would be in my get real it. If he would sing. It's just something I want well because they did that thing with John Hughes they brought out all these actors or worse I am so I figure out. They'll bring out depending of course when it happens yes. That can there's a lot of people they can bring out. He's Dennis seeing melancholy looking now. The two picked up the Herbert gears and seeing I don't together ever heard incident known I don't think we're missing much of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

