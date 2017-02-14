Transcript for Chris Harrison dishes on the new 'Bachelorette'

Extremely excited about Rachel she is everything you look for an a bachelorette. Confident strong. Intelligent. Obviously beautiful but she has this charisma in this charm that you just want to be around her she's is very endearing. Very engaging. You've got a little taste of that you know while she was on with nick but I think you really good to see it when she is the bachelorette. Obviously a bit of homer she's from my hometown of Dallas Texas she's a diehard cowboys fan that only puts for even higher in my book. She is. An extremely excited she's she's a great woman and she's a career woman. And I think she's put so much into her life insurer career in two or education it's time to take a little you know timeout for Rachel it is really think about her what she wants. The next stage of her life and what's important I think that's where she is which. The next stage of her life and what's important I think that's where she is at which. Is going to be great in demanding for me as a host as a producer that she really does want this in her life and I think she's achieved so much. She and every one share west. It oh. It. She had you know she checked off all the boxes of what would make a great bachelorette when I think back of all the phenomenal match threats of we've had we've had some amazing women. You need someone who is strong who is independent yet you'll look everybody has their issues and has their insecurities. She wears those it and she owns them I think it only a strong independent person hand and so I think she's going to be. Phenomenal and many areas but as you know walking her through this journey and as the personal walker through this I'm excited I'm excited spend time with her. I enjoy or she's a great conversational as. By. The main goal is she wants on the lower life and at the end of the day it is a matter how Smart you are. How charismatic however and in less you're really willing to dive in and give yourself to this it won't work is so. I think she's willing I think he's willing and able to really give up to. Letting us take over this part of her life is it's a scary proposition but I I think we're up to the task. And you did mention career so. At maturity. Slightly older than pass that and a woman of color it's only ways to look. Different from the that's we've seen. A monument time or for that. What are the things I love about the show is every season is so different no batchelor about threat is like the one before them. And Rachel's the same she's gonna car for own path she brings her own history her own issues her own thoughts and in feelings into this like he would treat her like a treat anybody else in. That's the beauty of what I do is no day at work is the same for me and and she will have her own challenges and she'll have her own things that make for great. I love the fact that. She is the bachelorette. Hands down she was my choice. I fought for agree with it love it she's going to be fantastic. You know as soon as I saw her you that we got about. Halfway through knicks' season when I think we all kinda had a -- out her just she's the one and she just has this thing and you know if you saw all right Jimmy Kimmel when he announced her she just has this low and he just felt days she just feels like a star. She has that star factor about her that's rare it's rare to finding somebody. I. Jimmy kettles always been a huge champion for our show I love him for that. He's always been behind us and so would we thought how are we gonna introduce Rachel this is it. A rather historic announcement for the franchise and so we wanted to meet Jamie a part of it. But it sure Jimmy Kimmel fashion you can't do anything normal so we had a little fun tonight I and knowingly drew out the processes I tend to do want in character and that we finally brought Rachel out to thunderous applause and you could just see the smile on her face in the applause. It just feels right in it feels good and it feels big and I'm I'm really excited this I mean that's all right I'll be doing this for fifteen years. And I am giddy with excitement that Rachel will be by my side and we're going to be doing this together and I have her back every step of the way. Oh. I mean look I think the main thing with the Rachel. Is that we did it. With the best intentions and for the right reason that is she's a great woman. She's a beautiful strong independent intelligent woman. Who should be the bachelorette and I'm glad that we were able to do this organically and let it happen naturally. And it's worked out. Phenomenally well because I you know. It's not the fact that she is the first African American bachelorette it's that she should be the bachelorette period and that's what I'm. I just wish Rachel the best I will be there every step of the way. I have her back a minute help or out and again at the end of this. I hope I hope this you'll find man of her dreams and and watched it at the end of this you know there's a man down one knee proposing to her. My job is done and I'll be happy as can be.

