Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'

More
Pratt appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his new film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."
3:00 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Why is on that Pratt Pratt Pratt. Awesome mix tape morning Miles Austin extinct. I'm innocence a lot of Chris Stapleton lately museum Christie holds yes he's so grim. He can really saying. So I've gotten the Eric church Chris Stapleton and what can you give all oh om and then been. You spam. It's out in a bar room. Wish I had my guitar boom boom. Whom and it's a real real slow song this thing without guitar we ask you was the only about it unknown. There to boom boom boom boom. Where you rescue me from reaching for the baht. And with you'll. Nailed that the that's there there's in my room that neck. At yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47230731,"title":"Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'","duration":"3:00","description":"Pratt appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about his new film \"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.\" ","url":"/Entertainment/video/chris-pratt-offers-smooth-rendition-chris-stapletons-tennessee-47230731","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.