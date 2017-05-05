Transcript for Chris Pratt offers up a smooth rendition of Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey'

Why is on that Pratt Pratt Pratt. Awesome mix tape morning Miles Austin extinct. I'm innocence a lot of Chris Stapleton lately museum Christie holds yes he's so grim. He can really saying. So I've gotten the Eric church Chris Stapleton and what can you give all oh om and then been. You spam. It's out in a bar room. Wish I had my guitar boom boom. Whom and it's a real real slow song this thing without guitar we ask you was the only about it unknown. There to boom boom boom boom. Where you rescue me from reaching for the baht. And with you'll. Nailed that the that's there there's in my room that neck. At yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.