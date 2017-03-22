'Classical City': Ensemble Connect musicians play Bolero and 'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star'

Ensemble Connect musicians talk about musical style with students at P.S. 63 Old South School in Queens, New York.
16:07 | 03/22/17

Comments
