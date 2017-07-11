Transcript for CMA Awards: Reba McEntire

One of the most anticipated moment of this year's weaving through duet with healthy how home. It's a book we expect and are you as excited she if she said that she's they end early. She is such a sweetheart she's beautiful talented. It's very Smart. Got a great sandy ness about business singer songwriter. And just cute as a button so much fun to hang out with and an exact told her us I'm thrilled to death get to sing with you but I want to know yet. I wanna get to know more and so we've been out and had a director Ted and just got to hang out and visit. Which is very important but it listed just coming in cold Turkey and sing a song with somebody. We expect his performance and are you excited about human excited about it. I mean it's it's a different song for many totally different and so it's it's going to be challenging for me but I'm gonna nail it. I don't rush it don't you were girl lobby their fortieth. We found that just moments ago the yergin give out the big yeah I am also excited they asked me Sunday I would give out the entertainer of the year award as are actually dropped out. That's up. But it's really going to be a lot of fun a much I would be very busy at the awards show but I love that because I'm used to hosting. And to stay BC behind saints in front of the camera and so. I'm looking forward to it what are they want to. Say hey ray become helpless will I'll be there for you know a thing or two about that award at. Delegate lead back to that moment when you walked on that stage yea now that was very exciting very thrilling winning entertainer of the year. I wanted it seal lay an AC illness. And it's a lot of work. Throughout the year that you do and to be recognized for that work is just very gratifying it's I'm very grateful and very thankful for.

