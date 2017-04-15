-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 1st trailer drops at Star Wars Celebration
-
Now Playing: The biggest 'Star Wars' reveals we learned at Celebration 2017
-
Now Playing: Dave Filoni weighs in on Scarif battle and 'Star Wars Rebels' finale
-
Now Playing: Star Wars cosplay championship
-
Now Playing: New York Giants memorabilia scandal
-
Now Playing: April the giraffe gives birth
-
Now Playing: First round of the NBA playoffs begins
-
Now Playing: Excitement builds for the next Star Wars movie, 'The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry to spend the Easter holiday with girlfriend Meghan Markle and her family
-
Now Playing: Victim says she wishes 'catfish' was given a longer prison sentence: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Woman sentenced to prison after 'catfishing' NBA player, aspiring model: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 'Catfish' orchestrated online relationship between aspiring model, NBA player: Part 4
-
Now Playing: NBA player investigated for child pornography: Part 3
-
Now Playing: 17-year-old's nude photos sent privately to NBA player are posted online: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Aspiring model believes she's having online relationship with NBA player: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the brand new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson says in my mind 'Last Jedi' is singular
-
Now Playing: Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will not appear in 'Star Wars' Episode IX
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' director Rian Johnson nearly gives away details about Rey's parents