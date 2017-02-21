David Cassidy is battling dementia

More
Former "Partridge Family" star, David Cassidy, said he will stop touring as a musician so that he can focus on his health as he battles dementia.
0:28 | 02/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Cassidy is battling dementia
And heart breaking news now from former teen idol David Cassidy he's battling dementia. The 66 year old singer actor confirmed the diagnosis to People Magazine. The singer who became a star on the Partridge Family says his family has a history of the disease Cassidy plans to stop turn to a focused. On his health he has had several brushes with the wall in recent years and abolition of the bust with bankruptcy and that he's even said he saw this dimension coming out now that's really sat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45627728,"title":"David Cassidy is battling dementia","duration":"0:28","description":"Former \"Partridge Family\" star, David Cassidy, said he will stop touring as a musician so that he can focus on his health as he battles dementia.","url":"/Entertainment/video/david-cassidy-battling-dementia-45627728","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.