Transcript for David Cassidy is battling dementia

And heart breaking news now from former teen idol David Cassidy he's battling dementia. The 66 year old singer actor confirmed the diagnosis to People Magazine. The singer who became a star on the Partridge Family says his family has a history of the disease Cassidy plans to stop turn to a focused. On his health he has had several brushes with the wall in recent years and abolition of the bust with bankruptcy and that he's even said he saw this dimension coming out now that's really sat.

