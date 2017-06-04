Transcript for Debbie Reynolds most iconic movie costumes on display at TCM Film Festival

We are here at the resort hotel as part of the TCM film festival these are costing as they were used in several films of my mom's. Behind me is the unsinkable Molly Brown cute costumes from that as well as the famous singing her reign good morning number. Those are important to me because they're two of my favorite films my mom dad she did a lot of fun little movies those are pretty cool movies obviously. Molly Brown when I was little boy. Blew my mind I was just mesmerized by the the in enormous energy and dancing. Bart everything she can it and saved everything she could one point we have 3000 Constance largest collection in the world. When she determined in 2011 that she couldn't go it alone anymore she at a huge auction. Broke every record in the world. Sold a Marilyn Monroe subway dress for six point two million dollars each beta grant for that dress she collected costumes for those reasons she believed they would intangibles he believed those of the things that we would look at and relate to differently. Then any. Film object on the screen. The fact that it's in front of you it's three dimensional. It's really what Betty Davis wars really but Debbie Reynolds we're gonna build a small tribute museum. To daddy and Kerry we're gonna preserve their little writing room and sitting rooms. And then that'll be with their personal items and then we'll show you some of their film artifacts stage artifacts we're gonna go all over with that. Both my mother sister. We're inspiring. Strong win. And they in power when. To go out and do the things that they want to do ended dreams do come true you can do the things you dream. My mother put that in carry that didn't just get there through George Lucas. That came from deadly. For Molly Brown long before we figured out who purchased land wise but thank god Debbie pre programmer Luke Lucas massaged her and gallop which you've got. You get this loud mouth broad direct data inspired generations of people who run around and say what they feel and feel what they say and don't hold back. Okay.

