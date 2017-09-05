Transcript for 'DWTS' 24 recap: Normani Kordei continues to shine

And finally this morning things are really getting serious in the ballroom ABC's Dancing With The Stars is down to its final. For those still in it have some hard work to do to get ready for next week UK BC's George Nacchio takes a look at that end. When home. Water and sharp. World champion bull rider Bonner Bolton has gotten the boot from Dancing With The Stars after eight weeks of competition. For a guy you came back from being paralyzed from a near fatal bull riding injury this is still a victory. Even with out a trophy. It's not about the money years workers players learned that winning it's about the fact that. Alive and can move my body wellness even in addition I think guns back lot of people out there he. Are facing higher challenges and I got to me a lot of amazing people. And I can be done without this young me they had. Yeah. But are now hopes this experience will lead him into other adventures. And as your undergraduate right now and see where. All this takes it's now down to the football star the Olympic star the baseball star in the music star. Nor money corps de has been at or near the top of the judges' scoreboard for weeks. Laying in. Powell is what I strive flag and knowing that I did that's the best I can and I know how are anywhere. So it's just about the journey and experience in the in the climbing agreement you know thank that this learned dope yeah I have a great. There is no rest for the weary next week the final score teams will each perform two dances. In Los Angeles George knock you for ABC news. It's down to the Yahoo! do you have for. Breckenridge yeah we're both Riverside and got a favorite shot at her and not just because UK Fisher up indefinitely but because he's got. Most of the time and that's what making news in America this morning to good Tuesday.

