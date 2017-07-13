Transcript for Emmy Award nominations 2017: 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Westworld' lead

Our first category is lead actors in a drama series and the nominees off. Viola Davis how to get away with murder. Claire Foy the crown. Elisabeth Moss. The hand maid's tale. Keri Russell the American. Evan Rachel Wood west world. And Robin Wright house calls. The nominees for lead actor in a drama series are. Sterling K brown this is us and Anthony Hopkins west world. Bob Oden Kirk better consol. Matthew Reese the Americans. We have Schreiber ray Donovan. Kevin Spacey house of cards. And my love and new media that says that's. The nominees for lead actress in a limited series or movie are. Kerry combed Fargo. Felicity Huffman American crime. Nicole Kidman's big allies. Jessica Lang viewed. And Joseph. Susan Sarandon use Bette and Joan. And Reese Witherspoon big lie. The nominees for lead actor in a limited series are movie aren't. Restock meant the night. Benedict comer batch Sherlock the lying detective masterpiece. Robertson your own the wizard of lies. Ewan McGregor Fargo. Geoffrey Rush genius. And John to turn around the night at. The nominees for lead actors in a comedy series are. Pamela add long better things. Jane Fonda Grayson Frankie. Allison Janney mom. Ellie Kemper unbreakable que me Schmidt. Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie. Tracy Ellis Ross. Lacking. And Lily Tomlin grace and frank. The nominees for lead actor in a comedy series are. Anthony Anderson flakus. Aziz ansari master of none. Zach Galifianakis aspects. Donald Glover Atlanta. Lean H Macy shameless. And Jeffrey camber trance. Here this year's nominees for outstanding reality competition program. The Amazing Race. American ninja award. Won't do. It. Project Runway. Read Paul's drag race. Tops yet. And the voice. The nominees for outstanding variety slash talk Ceres are. Both frontal with Samantha beat. Jimmy Kimmel Live. Last week tonight who wins the John Hollander. The late late show with James corn. The late show with Steven Cole Barrett. And real time with Bill Maher. For. Are outstanding limited series the nominees are. Big little lives. Fargo. Feud baton Joan. Genius. And denied. It out of your back debacle late. Congratulations. On her fifth consecutive consecutive Emmy nomination. For outstanding supporting actors in a comedy series from the none other man. Must sweetheart right here. At bat. You leave it. To Middle Eastern. IRA everything. Nominations in the outstanding comedy series categories are. Atlanta. Lackey. Masters of none. Modern family. Silicon Valley. Unbreakable Kimi shoe. And the a queen. And finally the nominations in the drama series category bar. Better call sol. The crowned. The hands maid's tale. House of cards. Stranger things. This is us. And west were. Congratulations to the nominees we announce this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.