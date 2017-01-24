Transcript for Erin Andrews Reveals Battle With Cervical Cancer

Fully big revelation from sports Caster and Dancing With The Stars co host Aaron Andrew C secretly battled cervical cancer during the NFL season. Andrew says she underwent surgery in Los Angeles and one in October and just five days later. She was back on the sidelines this despite recommendations from our doctor. She then underwent a second procedure in November and was told a month later that radiation and chemotherapy. Would not be needed.

