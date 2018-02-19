Transcript for Fergie's NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses

This after Monday poll say we're gonna start without moment. At the all star game that had so many people talking this morning he may have heard fur. He's saying the national aunt Dunn led. Six her own unique spin on it. Love yeah. Imagine that. The head on the live yeah. Face it. The players and but it was a little too Jesse a little soon daddy and I assure you want to wounds. Some are saying it's a worst ever. Three month couldn't get out I'm not gonna help. Out of Canadian and proud trying to see what was happening like Jim or Jimmy. Smiled cancer rapper was looking up visited the camera who saw I can laugh a lot of dancing like. And I am gun and social media went crazy yet. One person joking calling cash an accident and told her not to disrespect me and the like that loses the lakers' you know. One immediately. And her saying that it is the ultimate disrespect for the oh my god let it stop. We haven't heard from Fergie but she did do rehearsals before hence this was plan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.