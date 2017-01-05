Transcript for Will Ferrell returns as Bush for 'Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner'

That detect the Paulson president have skipped the first white house correspondents' dinner at his administration this weekend and he also missed the. Not the correspondents dinner which is hosted by Samantha V. But there was a chief executive in the house assume they're George W. Bush. In the form of actor Will Ferrell who stopped by he remembered how tough those reporter questions Camby. Why did you not respond to Hurricane Katrina got. What is your middle name got you. I just wish someone had told it all you have to say is fake news over and over again. Gerald Blair has 43 he also told a crowd of prodigal son has returned I don't know that means but I know it's positive hit.

