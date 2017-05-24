Foxtrax performs 'I'll Be Back for You' More Band Foxtrax performs "I'll Be Back for you" on "Live From the Couch" Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Foxtrax performs 'I'll Be Back for You' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Foxtrax performs 'Dark of the Night'

Now Playing: Navi River boat ride at 'Pandora: World of Avatar' Disney World Attaraction

Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch': Foxtrax

Now Playing: Foxtrax performs 'I'll Be Back for You'

Now Playing: A food tour of Nationals Park MLB ballpark

Now Playing: Inside Satu'li Canteen, the new dining concept at Disney's Pandora

Now Playing: Formula One star Fernando Alonso on the greatest spectacle in racing: the Indy 500

Now Playing: New 'Avatar'-themed souvenirs at Disney's Pandora

Now Playing: Peter Travers' summer movie preview: What to see and what to skip

Now Playing: Elisabeth Moss on making 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on celebrity surprises on 'Beat Shazam'

Now Playing: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their families

Now Playing: Tom Cruise confirms his return to the 'Danger Zone' in 'Top Gun' sequel

Now Playing: The 'DWTS' finalists compete in a dancing showdown live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' finalists reflect on their family's influences and blossoming romances in the ballroom

Now Playing: Mirror ball winner Rashad Jennings said he is creating a 'DWTS'-themed room in his house

Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists perform live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Billy Bush opens up about life since the 'Access Hollywood' tape release

Now Playing: Extra Extra! Disney releases digital version of 'Newsies' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47617666,"title":"Foxtrax performs 'I'll Be Back for You'","duration":"3:57","description":"Band Foxtrax performs \"I'll Be Back for you\" on \"Live From the Couch\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/foxtrax-performs-ill-back-47617666","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}