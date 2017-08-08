Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease More Glen Campbell, known to be one of music's most successful and versatile entertainers, has died at age 81 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement on his website. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's fiance says it's 'tough to watch your fiancee date 30 other men'

Now Playing: David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series

Now Playing: Jury selected in Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Child abused by foster mother

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Son comes out to Mormon family

Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Season 13 finale

Now Playing: David Tennant, Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz hug it out before Disney's 'DuckTales' reboot debut

Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, fiance Bryan Abasolo play the newlywed game

Now Playing: Jeff Bridges reveals the only movie of his that he watches on TV

Now Playing: Family of late sports journalist John Saunders open up on his struggle with depression

Now Playing: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay says she made the right decision with fiance Bryan Abasolo

Now Playing: Wives of NFL players connect on Facebook to face challenges of concussions

Now Playing: Jim Carrey showcases his art in new documentary

Now Playing: HBO hackers release 'Game of Thrones' scripts in new data dump

Now Playing: Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident begins

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones challenges Michael Strahan to an exhibition match

Now Playing: Nashville alt-rock band Future Thieves perform live from the couch

Now Playing: Jury selection set to begin in Taylor Swift groping trial as fans arrive

Now Playing: Former 'Bachelorette' contestants weigh in on the final 3 men Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49099222,"title":"Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease","duration":"0:31","description":"Glen Campbell, known to be one of music's most successful and versatile entertainers, has died at age 81 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, according to a statement on his website.","url":"/Entertainment/video/glen-campbell-dies-81-battle-alzheimers-disease-49099222","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}