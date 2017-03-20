Transcript for Glen Campbell can no longer play guitar, wife says

The wife of country music great let Campbell says he can no longer needed Qatar. Campbell was diagnosed with alzheimer's disease in 2011. Rhinestone cowboy who now resides. In a full time care facility but his wife of 34 years says. He still plays in the air guitar is a hypocrite and a sweet cute kids through July right now but certainly. He's a classic. Names seasonings that are iconic and a stunning announcement about the health of an NFL legend Dwight Clark the former San Francisco 49ers receiver. Revealing that he has hail less than sixty year old Clark is probably best known for of that iconic play. Now simply known as the catch this was during the 1981 NFC championship game. Against a Dallas Cowboys Clark says playing for bombs may have caused his illness.

