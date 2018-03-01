Transcript for HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child

Also in botany of America's most famous fixer upper making time for a new project as Robin alluded to a little earlier rumors were running rampant. When shipman joining Gaines told fans this season five of their HT TV hit. Fixer upper will be their last saying they wanted to focus on family and their magnolia business while now we know. Summing up I'll be plenty busy that overnight it premiered her next venture and answer Graham shearing this photo of duet has. Growing Delhi. All along I can't be belly. Announcing that their fifth child is on the way. I'm our opponents gains 47 the fulfillment of frenzies and chipper out if you're still confused we are pregnant. So we got a reality congratulations to the family if you watch the show you'll understand why is child's middle name might just be shipped what. She laughs yeah I know I was scared of the I was wondering if I should say but you don't know doctor Greg Kelly always uses what's called ship last okay. Thank you George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.