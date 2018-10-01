H&M under fire for over racially insensitive image

More
G-Eazy is the latest celeb to cancel a clothing line with H&M in response to a racially insensitive image used on the clothing retailer's U.K. website.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for H&M under fire for over racially insensitive image
A recording star has now cut ties with the agent and over a controversial clothing at. The company showed a black boy in authority that says coolest monkey in the jungle. Monkey has long been used as a racial slur towards African Americans agent and has apologized. Grammy winner at the weekend responded by tweeting woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo I'm deeply offended and will not be working with each Annette anymore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52262255,"title":"H&M under fire for over racially insensitive image","duration":"3:00","description":"G-Eazy is the latest celeb to cancel a clothing line with H&M in response to a racially insensitive image used on the clothing retailer's U.K. website.","url":"/Entertainment/video/hm-fire-racially-insensitive-image-52262255","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.