Transcript for H&M under fire for over racially insensitive image

A recording star has now cut ties with the agent and over a controversial clothing at. The company showed a black boy in authority that says coolest monkey in the jungle. Monkey has long been used as a racial slur towards African Americans agent and has apologized. Grammy winner at the weekend responded by tweeting woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo I'm deeply offended and will not be working with each Annette anymore.

