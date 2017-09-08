-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift fans stand in line to see star in court
-
Now Playing: Bill Murray moved to tears at 'Groundhog Day' musical
-
Now Playing: May 15, 1990: Whitney Houston talks about how she reached career success
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident begins
-
Now Playing: Dustin Hoffman on starring in 'Tootsie'
-
Now Playing: David Tennant, Danny Pudi and Ben Schwartz hug it out before Disney's 'DuckTales' reboot debut
-
Now Playing: Dec. 9, 1982: Dustin Hoffman says he feels 'religious' about his work
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' forecast: Season 13 finale
-
Now Playing: David Letterman to return to TV with new Netflix series
-
Now Playing: Jury selected in Taylor Swift trial over alleged DJ groping incident
-
Now Playing: April 1, 1994: Glen Campbell on his insecurities and cocaine addiction
-
Now Playing: Glen Campbell dies at 81 after battle with Alzheimer's disease
-
Now Playing: Jury selection set to begin in Taylor Swift groping trial as fans arrive
-
Now Playing: Nashville alt-rock band Future Thieves perform live from the couch
-
Now Playing: Former 'Bachelorette' contestants weigh in on the final 3 men
-
Now Playing: John Boyega offers up a little Motown magic, singing 'ABC' by the Jackson 5
-
Now Playing: John Boyega on 'Detroit,' 'Star Wars' and living the single life
-
Now Playing: Denmark's Prince Henrik refuses to be buried next to wife, the queen
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' story creators talk Darth Vader comic series
-
Now Playing: Rapper Kidd Creole charged with murder of homeless man