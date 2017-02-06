Transcript for Inside Marvel: The many faces of Captain America

Going back into the mean book again we we really want to go into. That central character or at this point is actually characters. Captain America. Right and so we were having a story debate about what the plural of Captain America is is captain's America or captain Americans Tom. I think most people would see its captain Americanism. But captains of America sounds if it's gotten traction next you got a little it's a little slicker here editors so obviously it's it was now captains of Max of the captain's America in this book. Are two very creative people one of them is ghostly figure meandering through the woods Canada. Kinda getting at the heart of what this character is and donate. You had a really good. A thought last week that was you are not writing a story about stories and I really wanted to and accepting about that for the past two weeks. And then on the other hand we have a Captain America who is again. Nipping at. It's and so. We have two very distinct characters with nick it hurts you in this book how do you kind of see the development of these two different figures woody calling out to. What's going on in the Yukon. Let I don't know where there now you're following be cute very different. Urchins Steve brought you. On assorted parallel track. You know here or I outlined. You years hopefully though with some hope science the other end. You know the things we're going to do you that. You know sort of mysteriously easy. Environment where we're where we're seeing that the more familiar. Steve Rogers. In. We're doing in that part career really. Covering fundamental aspects of the character. Reasserting its foundational. Character in and you know we're all we're seeing. You know in the in the in our universe you know I accurate H. You know he's very much the mayor urged that it. You know we're we're looking at it. And another you know it's another view what's fundamental character is that we're seeing through limbs have been urged. It's it's exciting what's going on again in both of these individuals are is let's that was done on a net like out on the terrestrial one bit the one where he's running Washington he's. Com. He's attacking Atlantis get days a search going on for the cosmic cube or elements evidence points. And one of those believed mean Atlanta's and really classic character who's who. Just until a couple years it was actually very central figure a lot of what was going on here universe name more. Is kind of at the heart and I just Tom what's going on in netbook and know that this kind of plays in the a couple of the things in the coming up for. Involved but we're definitely gonna see more name or road in the weeks and months as both in. You know the main the main series also in issues Steve Rogers Captain America. And in the the anthology series. Brave new world to grip our brave new world which kind of covers the span of the world stories you know around the globe that we maybe don't get too. Great series and that the the core running. Through line throughout that is is an invaders story that may Maureen and Atlantis are very much at the heart of now he is as you say like the oldest. Marvel character he was the first one created. And he's really is the figure you know among the for a classic marvel heroes the cap as the most history yet even in terms of the publishing. Apart from like maybe Bucky and we you know blew him up so. We we need is on vacation thermos the weeks that we took care of that. You know so there's there's a relationship and a dynamic where these two guys who have a lot of history together. And and who now find themselves just ideologically on different sides. Because they're both trying to do what they see as right. For there own people and for their own society. That puts them at loggerheads with that gives you an interesting dynamic there where they're not really ostensibly. Enemies but they can't also really be friends anymore either you're plainly you when you blow up with king's kingdom you kind of at least yes I've got. With doubles and and to look at Condit what's going on over there is another when it rings in Britain in world we're gonna see more book content that you in in the issues ahead five. To grip our 50. We get overdue or conduct that we see it. I think it is rooted. We need to keep it upbeat he nodded and a it right and manner well okay. That must do something about this too this too great ways it wouldn't have a look at the characters Captain America and a lot of it is who follows in the one of them has always been the publisher which is like that it makes this reveals a compelling. Risley elements of the falcon real quick again here's a guy who I know plays a major role in the at the American Sam Wilson book. Her an army EE EU. You know it will hurt I am. You know. You know it used it used here is Captain America. You know eat eat eat eat that ended very with what happened rate in your house oh. You know it is and isn't pretty darkly tinted its legion place before I even took over the country and we're Stevie and revealed himself. You know and I'm here so. You know this is so see. We still adds it adds that impound. You know we the betrayal it's best friend didn't and union the United States be taken over by. You know his arch enemies is you know it it's really done a number. Not agree on. Are you to see more of them in the future. Overture to local quilt so.

