Inside Marvel: Minds behind 'Secret Empire' talk about Hydra's takeover of the Marvel Universe

More
Marvel's Axel Alonso and Nick Spencer join FiveThirtyEight's Walt Hickey and ABC News' Michael Rothman for a look behind the panels of "Secret Empire."
28:14 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Marvel: Minds behind 'Secret Empire' talk about Hydra's takeover of the Marvel Universe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47494607,"title":"Inside Marvel: Minds behind 'Secret Empire' talk about Hydra's takeover of the Marvel Universe","duration":"28:14","description":"Marvel's Axel Alonso and Nick Spencer join FiveThirtyEight's Walt Hickey and ABC News' Michael Rothman for a look behind the panels of \"Secret Empire.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-marvel-minds-secret-empire-talk-hydras-takeover-47494607","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.