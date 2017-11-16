Transcript for Inside Marvel's 'Darth Vader' issues 7 and 8

Hello I'm Mike Rothman and welcome to inside Barbara Darth Vader where we catch up on everyone's favorite that you Sith lords elect called the split. Yeah. Maybe yes and angry angry baby at this plant. Joining me today I'm so happy to let me guys marvel editors Jordan White House Gaines is and they're talking about your business letters idea. I came prepared. Cain prepared when she the first guy that. Well into the shuts my mom my mom that and that's Jeremy from Ryan are failing five years. Until nicely. In the arteries are all the mothers now. Lidstrom. So we are here to talk about two issues today with a lot she's seven and eight. Darth is as angry as ever. So I like that we've just established to his first name is dark. Even if it was his title you can call someone by their title. We got he got he got the title lord this time as president and the adults those who is joining us and just join the shower where we're just during the series. As the series that takes place between episodes three and four hits essentially sharks' first missions. As Darth. So as you can tell I mean he's in pain mentally physically. Acts such a crisis happening. That the rough it's like a teenage and theories basically. But let's go over it issue Saturday. So this of these of the first two issues of the second. Major arc of the book about at the end of issue six. Peter if you prefer thinking of bitter. Is introduced to the inquisitor program in Pretoria. And Tobin he's in charge of it so we cut we start this one with him. Beginning to train the other included anything that's about it you so does nurturing teacher. Yeah and those that don't now cleaning as the Tories are only if there. You know they're they're kind of like these special agents. The emperor. Just bear all horse he's they're all there. For users of the dark side of the force but they're not but they're not. They're not yet anomaly says and that makes it clear in the so they're not. Yes up the levels of Darth ass he's seen he's cutting off limbs and arm left and right just for fun yet. Yet and it's it's it's interesting and we also used to a it will reintroduce yes do a beloved character to Costin do. Let's tells about her please and I library. I like to think of terrorists the grandmother of the John I lately as it feel it says you know grand happy and kind of about why is why as older figure had to cost is the grandmother who reads see you all the Jen I Atlanta brave. Bedtime story is. We see her in episode two yet its exit to in the scene where. They're trying to locate community mean yeah and he's seat. That she can of the planetarium with an equivalent to our horror like gaffe yeah eclectic cafe. And she she's she's keeper of all the Jeddah archives which is that the rooms with the kind of blue glowing look like. With the bucks bookish looking at all the books that you don't get Gary Poppins. She have a bag that just has no bottom but you know but maybe should instead of an on relishes the lights ever yes exactly yes. My apartment and she I you know it that umbrella doubled as a light Saber I would not be surprised although I don't know anybody with a shockingly. That would be cool I. I think we've derailed. Good happen. Politicians were having before we're alive media that could happen if biopic prick at the the I think it's that she had was when. She said I think it's only one not in the Jack that means and doesn't yes. The jet I hear breathlessly yeah. Which will see later on coming act they can't possibly by Harris we'll say. Access to be continued and we were talking about I like when you mentioned reading these bedtime stories to the end that I. But some she doesn't because of the grand inquisitor. Israel has a lot of inks and angered at dad he our beloved delightful he just. He just want to answer reader for Ben and bucks man that's all I wanted you want and that information and she said now. Yeah it is kind of. Like. Right Meehan came from Sweden stand and listen. What's the deal the forbidden but. And and like cut. Shying flesh a couple of client. I'm sure granting president I bet Boeing's a tenth. Of any critic visitor basically he was a jet at temple guard. And yet very much the implication here is that. He wanted to learn more he wanted to do more studies you learn more about police force and his version of it is but yet she was very dismissive of him and very arrogant and like you're worthy of Reading these things you've just that tonight card. Which owns. Middle years through and others guy that might. Be looking around us there it was kind of units that three dismissed the little what expected. You know any anything you. Anything that tap into that anger can definitely index for sure. And we see her doing a lot of work apparently and I love that he that it. She's looking into it I'm essentially you know like first you're lawsuits is or complexity to our street apparently and her her purchased the psychic and here's tonight's. Discreetly. And now that no coffee no company. Men and got to get a state called the the suit he again I feel ache you know why doesn't good conversation at a feeling sick a coffee drinkers. Conquer the height sap their energy and it makes them a little bit more compulsive. Now I had ands entirety you teetering Paris. Also an imagined it costs as British accents that tea and cookies and if it's. An issue in issue seven we learn expert could expect to get. Let's talk about starlight what is one of the domestic audience that she suddenly Wenatchee. She was not in the temple. Either she was not in the temple for orders sixers escape from special dividend has secret archives masters she could have been having to connect about issues. But she it. Is now off planet. Trying to. Seeing even preserve as much Jenin on just possible and eventually she says it's because she's wants to build schools and school. It's it's sad. Because we know basically haven't. Interesting parts who I like between if you look at the grand inquisitor vs darts nation and the and the emperor obviously this is the classic. Age old climax where it's like. Both villains want after this one person. Won just once the killers and democratic president and the other one they want in of them first kind of almost afraid of her because he does I think in the back of his mind even though. He's you know he's you know grandiose that with his talk. He knows that maybe she could possibly the long shot but could build something that win. You know taken down and we'll talk about back that's going to be really inching dynamic way forward. Wool and I think he also late heat he just knows who she is an an and he knows that she has all of this knowledge that someone is going to pass on this knowledge toll it it's going to be her. You know no one has any clue re totally not merely if you notice Stiller around during that time period but. We he does now that she's still there and she has this knowledge and ice soon. He knows specifically that knowledge sank cast which is this list of the force sensitive children that are that around in the galaxy and he now regardless of what his an intense are with them. We know he wants that list and we know he he has malicious intent involved and Glenn like. We said she's got a secret. Generate cash and knowledge in side archives that. Very few people know about if any. Definitely she's the only person left alive. And that's also a treasure trove force knowledge that. That city's wants and we've we've definitely seen him mean in other comics according any. Jana artifacts or how and so. Yet there's a chance that she's got. Something he can use she needs her alive and so yeah he but again. Speaking of people who are not great teachers are not nice teachers today. He he he gets it he doesn't do it in the next week he he gives a giant list to be inquisitor going illicit that I who are still alive and only to die. Well there's a symbol next of that name I'm not gonna tell you what that means. And all of that with all. If indeed the acknowledges. As power what is he to shout out to our fans out there if you guys are watching you have questions. Please ask as always FaceBook Twitter. And it's up I was with do this in the comments section below. Campbell and it's important but back to her. I also she also has settled in well as well. This is kind of keen crucial. Because the jet I have. At this point the gen I have. At least as far as they're where completely won the war can set. There have not been set for how many years thousands thousands as far as the as far as they're concerned that says they're gone yet they're they're long gone so they are. The most important and most powerful data users in the galaxy. So yeah I think they take it upon themselves to. To keep all the knowledge probably knowledge of this it. You know again it probably keep that may restricted they don't want outage and I element but they've got it there so that they can learn from what they can. The school aspect is an. Seemed to. It hasn't really gone well the past we've seen in the massive three. And now even even harking back to two years ago it you know obviously. Force awakens received flashbacks of that. What is the idea behind that would it would ashy. It seems like Yeltsin wants to grab of the people and teach them but is there that she had any other plans to make it different this time and that's in between those not television not telling. Really seen and I mean you know I think I thinks. For her especially it's all about tradition. You know its staff claim about keeping you know saving the culture in seen history and an in passing that down to the next generation and I think that's very much her. Heard you know purposes here. I mean for referral it nowadays we'll talk about the jet flying dean having hubris and and as Shannon and being flawed and bringing about. All this this tragedy on themselves. I think they're not very self aware and they don't really ever become aware of it. We we hope is that obviously over one endured learn something from this but I don't think I don't think just past the did I think she just wants to preserve. Those ordered that she's. Lived in her whole life and has looked you know it did do good in the galaxy. Even though it also provided an opportunity evil person to rise but in addition to that fun with that we mentioned with campers but the other does of the explaining quiz what is. Higher if my first little little time to get something the are there other names on the list is either as a whole list of people if they want to hunt down that we it will. The in. I'm there isn't that a couple of names on the list that people on now it's day you know that if they go through with there are bash translating oath. Since day. Eight years out. Really read it the man this. I can I think I can post. If you follow me and but it composed of the art without we're Poland's and it and that. Google translate into orbit and we'll translate that I have an I have Atlanta my active. He could not do it though idea she knew what are actually had a good care of yet Wheatley will. Had a good time making up that lists on and come back and forth about who's on it and Japan. They really had and was considered a lot by everybody involved. Yes including surrogates that he the attic like these are good because our expands our Ari deathly those those nit picky and who want to know that you know and they asked. I think they search for Easter eggs lake. Even more furiously than your average continent but expand in. I love reading like the Wikipedia articles and seen the things that people put together you know. That day in issue comes out. So definitely whenever we confidently things like that lists. So there's a lot of fun and. Albeit political with all the articles in the face the question oh wow we got we. The eighth. Instead they're well. We we know him from somewhere right. He's an electoral ABC news reporter who actually use it joins the show we miss you so much. He asked is to cost is jet I had school the same one we see burning in the last Jett died he has brought the million ethnic I miss you more than you can go clean that's ridiculous. I guess that's the wait until December 16 and go see the last that I end. Read the rest of the guards yelled at him yet there will be a couple more issues that amount before Sony theaters them. Does the are not knowing if not act doesn't act before then. Wraps. In February and OK sound but yet there's you know. Now in order to took. On a little bit of the year before we move on in that's an issue a few days if there are two different all the loved the line that the emperor's that here at times think you might kill every Nazi. Just again. Really like. Harking on this late into the hands right now he's just lost. Lives lost everything and he's displayed excellent care. How much like that to work on them. I it's it's a lot of funny you know it's a lot of fun getting to see this some rather big eater you know link I everyone knows. That more parents don't look at some rate word but the more you know. Older whites that are you know everything he does is done with the purpose that we see in the classic trilogy here is defined as well he's I mean has Wayne he's just he has all these you know liens and you know we've had those days were were just angry and we want Alex throw play at the walled associate explode with a sore throat. You know I might. But. But heat he actually does it you know if it's you eat how to see that and force the weekend's passed down and see Carlo hi lo gets angry and obviously the right idea he he did little angry he hasn't feelings and it's. We get to see that and where he gets back in beater now. She ate the issue where we see the scene I don't stimulate the scene with the ship. With with the data Athens where he where he meals with the raw power he's a fighter and a book what I love about the U and it doesn't. They have a taking my words are forced like reassemble this ship almost. But in addition to. That part of that scene the other thing I like about it is it shows the relationship he has we have. The imperial officers. And how it's a little different than we proceeded in in in the previous canyon legends and that that they don't on The Who he has right away. Yeah I love that it's anything that any news this isn't new guy Darth Vader yeah that. And and and it is kind of similar and building towards where he is even in the new hope that the beginning of the new hope they're just like. Yeah I hear just catty here is the emperor's pat whereas an empire chips. Yeah that and aware as an empire it's like no that's star theater week kind of like let him do what he wants to you like lippi. It gives a very significant because he'll walk into under threat of death are I think that there's this is an economic effect tankers and there's nothing bad to happen again. The villages breezed into an imperial investigation and they're like into question let's you and that he just. Intimidate them so badly and it scares the crap out of every one. Let's bring you know I'm kind of I am kind of backed LA. We haven't seen Bader airports tricking people often race and we'll heat than just four strokes of many in this is getting ready he does he does not like even attic and that officer at lake win when they're like yeah I know why this guy here we are you know. I was the an officer next to the one that was kind of like testing his limits when I left flat it's not like grand narrative back kids may have that I could last spring track good restraints. Again the emperor was just given him flak for that link to killer. And he is and he is on hampers turn afraid now they aren't ever since they don't. I guess he doesn't want and destroyed. Them for his guards on his own front on and that's let me. Then the image that we're looking at their Olson notes that he's still using. Care clinic activities. Who together. His his own he'll. And even the FaceBook question. I want that we got Kayla who are they got the final piece of news she. Dead then imperial is highest estimates say that indictment grabbed his little that we instantly you needed their people that fund I think it was it. Arts its B two. Yeah rose up to ship when the headlines earnings RI AB so I think it's. Commemorative cards currently imperial. The security Arum here we are prepared for your questions guys. Can it yet that's that's the guard. Vehicle of course on guard is in this. So I think I had ever talking that kind of late red eyes red eyes the weird lake feet covered talents of its that's the course guard. And and then that guys in the white jacket I think. Wrong. All worker is and the emperor all vital worker being paid for by course on taxes. You look at touch upon the meditation scenes there sure are hurting now him that was extremely cool as you see in the cover. He let's break this down and it's very quick. But was all me it seems like he's kind. It seems like inside his his. His head his rage it's it's very interest thing yeah I mean this is yet to art in this is so cool and it. Yet camel really linking to he pulled a different style with that then I I don't wanna talk too much about it we do it is seen warrant this. I have a staff and as our continues in any and we delve into a little bit more with a little story. By eyewitnesses. It's not often in Star Wars that you get to see neck and should be imagery but I also what is. And it maybe reader can wait too much into this though but do you read in the swirling hate in the in the places that are still left his body and there's a Y. Where he's lost limbs I don't know what that means strange that just the blank if he can't feel. Good question can you don't include. You wanted to look at heating in the end here. And then there's like the red glowingly being and then there's that Lulu glowing. Mom flattered by that I mean what does that mean and it's I think. Again we don't want to split Colleen we don't want to say here's what it means Ellis Island and say I'll happily ever after al-Qaeda. Does that let's. Go back. Would. That's like thirty years. A lot of issues Atlanta I cannot even Alan yeah. We're waiting for this all end and I don't know watch. So four era what's next what's coming what tease us. Coming down the line well this issue ends. Teeing up a fight between Joseph constant and an agreement. So that's gonna kick out the door to me in the backgrounds I think it's gonna work out at UB blue not he's not honest. Kenya he's selling an outside outside the bound lanes so we get to see. Well but it did -- wants her alive yes. So. It's going to be interesting to see how that goes down. We've got. And are coming up in a shorter arc in which. Someone. Is targeting inner you know which. We we thinkable that's always fun to see someone. Target main island I have a one and no one had a good leader is vague you know. Yet very few people that he he does have that reputation that that would mean island and you know like we would know if he's walking out on eat eat and the other lane and but not everyone house had been behind. The strike and he would just. But yeah and an in the snacks acne act or at the end of this hurt we get to see. Peter. Do you do something and get something iconic is. Very to make. And yes they did this had also. When the one shots it was great. Which I'm tired and also the last yet because yet energetic active and it feels familiar with new rebel days kind of like the school theme here. Yeah I actually it's out one fact that we have coming out. And two weeks after it asked that I had luminaries and over here again and we got on got some great Eric and like me you wouldn't. In an awful old book but yeah it is seen the first time the rebels appear. On Crete witches that cool. Planet that we see in it in the trailers that has Utley awesome ride death. Continents can and so we get the scene the the rebels for stat that planet. Takes place in. At the same time as an. And our on going Star Wars series yeah Sosa before and part sex act. There at their silicon defiance. Out of the project back I hadn't seen Allen the other strikes back. Luke loses all are what Vader cuts off another -- it's it's a tradition as dominant as tradition dance a price that anyone has once slept in the galaxy I think technically we don't know it looks looks and looks pretty natural. Everybody might have to him. Let's check in. What one. Want a Fuller apprehended Tuesday as we always do the plea disclaimer that marvel. And these miserable on the parent company Disney you're not aware that some Lucas film. Lucas notes and drop and knowledge that at and also and that's really can before we go the I Google to Coston an accident came up was. Is snow which it pop. Yep I think I've seen that I am not even afraid to ask this question because I don't think it's a spoiler in the slightest. Speak. But the back it were upset about the leak would do we can to make sure it is easily stopped. Though it until I mean let's let's that would have been a split art of snow Sunday edition oh really. I don't and that I don't at this point it makes me throw around confident any Star Wars character has a he's actually snuck. I'm a Michigan and ETA it's now. He can you share. It's possible and marvels. Leave it to say goodbye as is then a blast. And to have heir to Jordan that you guys so much for joining us is an ABC news inside marvel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.