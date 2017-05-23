James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89 after 'battle with cancer'

Roger Moore, who starred in the iconic James Bond movie franchise in the 1970s and '80s, has died after a "short but brave battle with cancer," his children said. He was 89 years old.
2:46 | 05/23/17

Transcript for James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89 after 'battle with cancer'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

