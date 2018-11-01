Transcript for Jan. 6, 2006: Howard Stern on morality and the FCC

He's a fundamental problem. You say that. You have a very clear sense of what's right to what's wrong the rules as you put it and you remains what's fear. But then there's another broadcasting who takes a different view what you end up with is a moral relativism. When everybody decides what's right do you see wind. According to some people there's a need for an objective organization like the FCC to overruled or your courage and moral relative to your question is fundamentally wrong. It's not a question of the broadcaster who decides what's morally right. It's putting the personal responsibility. On the guest. Big. This side of the greatest act boldly you're absolutely wrong. I don't say to someone you take your clothes off now and show me your genitals. You look at the my studio and say I wanna do this I want to participated I have no moral judgment of that. I think that's great I think what your liberal liberated and freight. I think it's kind of cool. I can't do it it's not my morality but I'll certainly interview you about gossip and some people would say that if you ceased to do things that are provocative. You Korea would be finished people predicting failure for twenty years the show won't fail as long as I'm honest. You know come clean warts and all. I wish cancer on people not a nice thing to do but at least that was honest about it what I was saying is I wish you dead. And we've all done that and if you say haven't yet been honest with yourself it's kind of saying. Beyond sample saying in sable and I think that makes our society healthy and I noticed some people that's a hard thing to understand. By saying the and say by opening up then you can analyze and you can judge. I don't mind being I said Nazi Germany should how to Howard Stern though because then somebody would've pointed out that Hitler was an ass. It's dangerous to shut people like me up.

