Transcript for Jan. 22, 2008: Heath Ledger dies at 28

We're gonna churn out of the death of an accomplished young actor late today the body of one time Oscar nominee Heath Ledger was found a New York. It marks the tragic end of an active and promising Hollywood career here here's ABC's John Berman. You live your servant in you know didn't. With the best actor nomination for Brokeback Mountain Heath Ledger proved he wasn't just a sex symbol but a serious actor one with you called it. Acting miracle another as good as the best of Marlon Brando and there was a media circus surrounding the apartment where ledger was found this afternoon. He's scheduled to sign when he Gainey answered the door the housekeeper found him unconscious with hills nearby. The new York city police say they are investigating the possibility. Of an overdose. A lot of soldiers still loom. Born in Western Australia is messy mop of blond hair made him a natural for teen films ten things I hate about you a knight's tale kind you see. Phoenix but in 2005 he left no doubt about his rage plane and it's working and gay cowboy in the ground breaking and controversial yeah Brokeback Mountain. We're around each and in this thing grabs Vollers again. In the wrong place. Long time. Word that it happened and. Last year was reported ledger broke up with longtime girlfriend Michelle Williams who played his wife in Brokeback Mountain and was the mother of his young daughter. This most recent work was and I'm not there he was one of several actors playing Bob Dylan's. Indeed just finished shooting the latest installment of the fat man series he played the Joker in the Dark Knight due out this summer. Heath Ledger was just 28 years old. John Berman ABC news New York.

