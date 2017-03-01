Janet Jackson Welcomes 1st Baby at 50

The 50-year-old singer welcomed a son with her husband.
0:19 | 01/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Janet Jackson Welcomes 1st Baby at 50
We have just learned that Janet Jackson has given birth to a healthy baby boy for her the fifty year old singer had a quote stress free. Healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. Jackson and her husband have named their new little boy. Congratulations. Thanks and welcome to the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

