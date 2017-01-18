Transcript for Jeff Bridges Sings 'I Don't Know' From 'Crazy Heart'

I could just give you only to. And who. Movie. Things are. You know. And. You know. I've been coming back. I'm. Out of proving my world I don't know we'll van booted rounded young man alone. I'll do do do. You'll. Yeah. I admit I don't know. How do so from. He. All. It's. I'm rooting. Don't want you win the Oscar proceed. God that you just added and you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.